CUET UG 2024: Want to graduate from a central university? Check NIRF rankings of top institutions here

Registrations for the Common University Entrance Test are ending today, March 26, 2024. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can submit their application forms online through the official website at cuetug.ntaonline.in. Once the window for applications closes, the correction window will open on March 28 wherein candidates can make corrections on their applications till March 29, 2024. CUET UG 2024: Check the top central universities and their NIRF rankings offering admissions through CUET. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT (For representational purposes only))

The CUET UG examination is scheduled to be conducted from May 15 to May 31, 2024, in Hybrid mode (Computer-Based Test (CBT) / Pen & Paper). The Common University Entrance Test is being conducted for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for Academic session 2024-25.

In this article, we will look at those central universities which have NIRF rankings among the other central universities offering admissions through CUET. As per the 2023 NIRF rankings, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) tops the chart with rank 2, followed by Jamia Millia Islamia that bagged the third spot. The University of Delhi ranked 11 and the Central University of Punjab was placed in the 100th spot. The full list of central universities is given below.

CUET CENTRAL UNIVERSITIES WITH NIRF RANKINGS 2023

NAME NIRF RANK 2023 Jawaharlal Nehru University 2 Jamia Millia Islamia 3 Banaras Hindu University 5 Aligarh Muslim University 9 University of Hyderabad 10 University of Delhi 11 Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University 42 Tezpur University 69 Mizoram University 76 North Eastern Hill University 80 Central University of Tamil Nadu 89 Central University of Punjab 100

Central Universities which don't have NIRF Rankings but offer admissions through CUET:

UNIVERSITY NAME Assam University Central University of Andhra Pradesh Central University of South Bihar Central University of Gujarat Central University of Haryana Central University of Himachal Pradesh Central University of Jammu Central University of Jharkhand Central University of Karnataka Central University of Kashmir Central University of Kerala Central University of Odisha Central University of Rajasthan Dr. Harisingh Gaur Vishwa Vidyalaya Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University Indira Gandhi National Tribal University Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya Manipur University Maulana Azad National Urdu University Nagaland University Pondicherry University Rajiv Gandhi University Sikkim University The English and Foreign Languages University Tripura University University of Allahabad Visva Bharati University Mahatma Gandhi Central University Central Sanskrit University, Delhi Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University National Sanskrit University

Meanwhile, the admit card for CUET UG will be available for download from the second week of May 2024. Aspiring candidates willing to appear in the CUET UG exams can submit their applications before the deadline today through the following steps: