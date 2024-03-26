 CUET UG 2024: Want to graduate from a central university? Check NIRF rankings of top institutions here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
CUET UG 2024: Want to graduate from a central university? Check NIRF rankings of top institutions here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 26, 2024 03:28 PM IST

CUET is being conducted for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for the academic session 2024-25. Check the university names here.

Registrations for the Common University Entrance Test are ending today, March 26, 2024. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can submit their application forms online through the official website at cuetug.ntaonline.in. Once the window for applications closes, the correction window will open on March 28 wherein candidates can make corrections on their applications till March 29, 2024.

CUET UG 2024: Check the top central universities and their NIRF rankings offering admissions through CUET. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT (For representational purposes only))

The CUET UG examination is scheduled to be conducted from May 15 to May 31, 2024, in Hybrid mode (Computer-Based Test (CBT) / Pen & Paper). The Common University Entrance Test is being conducted for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for Academic session 2024-25.

In this article, we will look at those central universities which have NIRF rankings among the other central universities offering admissions through CUET. As per the 2023 NIRF rankings, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) tops the chart with rank 2, followed by Jamia Millia Islamia that bagged the third spot. The University of Delhi ranked 11 and the Central University of Punjab was placed in the 100th spot. The full list of central universities is given below.

CUET CENTRAL UNIVERSITIES WITH NIRF RANKINGS 2023

NAMENIRF RANK 2023
Jawaharlal Nehru University2
Jamia Millia Islamia3
Banaras Hindu University5
Aligarh Muslim University9
University of Hyderabad10
University of Delhi11
Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University42
Tezpur University69
Mizoram University76
North Eastern Hill University80
Central University of Tamil Nadu89
Central University of Punjab100

Central Universities which don't have NIRF Rankings but offer admissions through CUET:

UNIVERSITY NAME
Assam University
Central University of Andhra Pradesh
Central University of South Bihar
Central University of Gujarat
Central University of Haryana
Central University of Himachal Pradesh
Central University of Jammu
Central University of Jharkhand
Central University of Karnataka
Central University of Kashmir
Central University of Kerala
Central University of Odisha
Central University of Rajasthan
Dr. Harisingh Gaur Vishwa Vidyalaya
Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya
Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
Indira Gandhi National Tribal University
Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya
Manipur University
Maulana Azad National Urdu University
Nagaland University
Pondicherry University
Rajiv Gandhi University
Sikkim University
The English and Foreign Languages University
Tripura University
University of Allahabad
Visva Bharati University
Mahatma Gandhi Central University
Central Sanskrit University, Delhi
Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
National Sanskrit University

Meanwhile, the admit card for CUET UG will be available for download from the second week of May 2024. Aspiring candidates willing to appear in the CUET UG exams can submit their applications before the deadline today through the following steps:

  • Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuetug.ntaonline.in.
  • Click on CUET UG 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and register yourself.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

