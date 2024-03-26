CUET UG 2024: Want to graduate from a central university? Check NIRF rankings of top institutions here
CUET is being conducted for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for the academic session 2024-25. Check the university names here.
Registrations for the Common University Entrance Test are ending today, March 26, 2024. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can submit their application forms online through the official website at cuetug.ntaonline.in. Once the window for applications closes, the correction window will open on March 28 wherein candidates can make corrections on their applications till March 29, 2024.
The CUET UG examination is scheduled to be conducted from May 15 to May 31, 2024, in Hybrid mode (Computer-Based Test (CBT) / Pen & Paper). The Common University Entrance Test is being conducted for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for Academic session 2024-25.
In this article, we will look at those central universities which have NIRF rankings among the other central universities offering admissions through CUET. As per the 2023 NIRF rankings, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) tops the chart with rank 2, followed by Jamia Millia Islamia that bagged the third spot. The University of Delhi ranked 11 and the Central University of Punjab was placed in the 100th spot. The full list of central universities is given below.
CUET CENTRAL UNIVERSITIES WITH NIRF RANKINGS 2023
|NAME
|NIRF RANK 2023
|Jawaharlal Nehru University
|2
|Jamia Millia Islamia
|3
|Banaras Hindu University
|5
|Aligarh Muslim University
|9
|University of Hyderabad
|10
|University of Delhi
|11
|Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
|42
|Tezpur University
|69
|Mizoram University
|76
|North Eastern Hill University
|80
|Central University of Tamil Nadu
|89
|Central University of Punjab
|100
Central Universities which don't have NIRF Rankings but offer admissions through CUET:
|UNIVERSITY NAME
|Assam University
|Central University of Andhra Pradesh
|Central University of South Bihar
|Central University of Gujarat
|Central University of Haryana
|Central University of Himachal Pradesh
|Central University of Jammu
|Central University of Jharkhand
|Central University of Karnataka
|Central University of Kashmir
|Central University of Kerala
|Central University of Odisha
|Central University of Rajasthan
|Dr. Harisingh Gaur Vishwa Vidyalaya
|Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya
|Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
|Indira Gandhi National Tribal University
|Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya
|Manipur University
|Maulana Azad National Urdu University
|Nagaland University
|Pondicherry University
|Rajiv Gandhi University
|Sikkim University
|The English and Foreign Languages University
|Tripura University
|University of Allahabad
|Visva Bharati University
|Mahatma Gandhi Central University
|Central Sanskrit University, Delhi
|Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
|National Sanskrit University
Meanwhile, the admit card for CUET UG will be available for download from the second week of May 2024. Aspiring candidates willing to appear in the CUET UG exams can submit their applications before the deadline today through the following steps:
- Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuetug.ntaonline.in.
- Click on CUET UG 2024 registration link available on the home page.
- Enter the required details and register yourself.
- Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of fee.
- Click on submit and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.