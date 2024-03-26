National Testing Agency, NTA will end the CUET UG 2024 registration process on March 26, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can check the direct link on the official website of NTA CUET at cuetug.ntaonline.in. CUET UG 2024 registration ends today, direct link here

The correction window will open on March 28 and will close on March 29, 2024. The announcement of the city of examination will be made on April 30, 2024, onwards.

The admit card for CUET UG can be downloaded in the second week of May 2024, and the examination will be conducted from May 15 to May 31, 2024. For the Academic Session 2024-25, CUET (UG) – 2024 will be conducted in the Hybrid mode (Computer-Based Test (CBT) / Pen & Paper).

CUET UG 2024 registration: How to apply

All the candidates willing to apply for CUET UG 2024 can check the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuetug.ntaonline.in.

Click on CUET UG 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and register yourself.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for general candidates upto 3 subjects is ₹1000/- and for each additional subject is ₹400/- (each). OBC-NCL/EWS category candidates will have to pay ₹900/- for upto 3 subjects and ₹375/- for each additional subject. SC/ST/PwBD/ Third Gender candidates will have to pay ₹800/- for 3 subjects and ₹350/- each for additional subjects. For centres outside India, candidates will have to pay ₹4500/- for upto 3 subjects and ₹1800/- for each additional subject. The fee can be submitted only online through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI.