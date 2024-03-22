NTA adds two additional subjects in CUET UG 2024, check details and procedure to select new subjects

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has added two new subjects to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG – namely Fashion Studies and Tourism. In an official notification, the NTA said subjects have been added in pursuance to the direction of UGC and CBSE to promote skill subjects in true spirit in line with NEP recommendations. CUET UG 2024: NTA adds two additional subjects - Fashion studies and Tourism.

Also read: TANCET 2024 final answer key released, download link here

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The NTA further stated that candidates who have already submitted their online application form for CUET (UG) 2024 can also add these subjects during the correction period. However, the candidates need to pay an additional fee for selecting more subjects (if applicable).

It further stated that the list of participating universities and their offered courses is dynamic.

Also read: JEE Main Exam 2024 Session 2: NTA JEE exam city intimation slip likely soon, here’s how to check

Notably, the registrations for CUET UG 2024 began on February 27 and will end on March 26 at 11:50 pm. The correction window will open from March 28, wherein Candidates can choose the new subjects.

For more information, candidates are advised to check the NTA websites nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

Also read: Learning about World Water Day 2024: Important facts about significance, history, and theme

Check the official NTA notice below: