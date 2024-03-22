 JEE Main Exam 2024 Session 2: NTA JEE exam city intimation slip likely soon, here’s how to check | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
JEE Main Exam 2024 Session 2: NTA JEE exam city intimation slip likely soon, here’s how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 22, 2024 12:00 PM IST

JEE Main Exam 2024 Session 2 city intimation slip will be released soon. Know how to download it here.

National Testing Agency, NTA will release the JEE Main Exam 2024 Session 2 city intimation slip likely soon. All those candidates who will appear for Joint Entrance Examination for Session 2 can check the city intimation slip through the official website of cv

JEE Main Exam 2024 Session 2: NTA JEE exam city intimation slip likely soon, here’s how to check
JEE Main Exam 2024 Session 2: NTA JEE exam city intimation slip likely soon, here’s how to check

As per the official brochure, the announcement of the city of examination will be done by the third week of March 2024. However, the city intimation slip has not been released yet.

JEE Main Exam 2024 Session 2: How to download city intimation slip

Those candidates who are appearing for the JEE Main Exam 2024 Session 2 can check the exam city by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of JEE Main.
  • Click on JEE Main Exam 2024 Session 2 city intimation slip link available on the home page.
  • Click on JEE Main Exam 2024 Session 2 city intimation slip link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your city intimation slip will be displayed.
  • Check the intimation slip and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE Main Session 2 examination will be conducted from April 1 to April 15, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The admit card will be released and available 3 days before the actual date of the examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEE Main.

Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On