UGC NET Result 2023: Alternative career options if you do not clear the exam

The National Testing Agency conducted UGC-NET December 2023 in 83 subjects in 292 cities across the country for 9,45,918 candidates from December 6, 2023 to December 19, 2023.

The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. Every year, UGC-NET is attempted by many students across the country to pursue higher education or research in their chosen field of study.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been given the responsibility by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET). UGC-NET is a test that will determine the eligibility of individuals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in universities and colleges.

Awarding of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/ or Eligibility for Assistant Professorship through the UGC-NET depends on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Paper-I and Paper-II of the exam. The candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professorship are not eligible to be considered for the award of Junior Research Fellowship.

For those candidates who could not clear the UGC-NET, here are some alternative career options:

Teaching Career

“ Candidates who have not cleared the UGC-NET but want to continue their career in the teaching field may do so by obtaining a qualifying degree in their respective field of study. For example, to teach in schools, interested candidates must obtain a B.Ed degree, ” says Priyanka Aravind who worked as an Assistant Professor after clearing UGC-NET 2018.

Government Jobs and Higher Education

Candidates can also try their hand at attempting various government exams like UPSC CSE, SSC CGL, Bank exams, etc. The basic qualification would be to complete their graduation or any other specifications depending on the requirement.

“ Candidates can attempt the GATE Humanities And Social Sciences Exam and get into IITs. Through this method they can complete their higher education, ” says Nila Rajeev who secured JRF in UGC-NET 2019.

“Interested candidates can also appear for PhD qualifying exams of respective universities to enrol for PhD in respective fields,” says Priyanka.

Corporate Sector

Opportunities are bustling in the corporate sector for candidates . Based on one's skill set and qualifications, candidates can find their alternative career paths in job roles like content writing, translation, journalism, etc.

Entrepreneurship

Many aspirants take the path of becoming entrepreneurs after they fail to clear UGC-NET. The most common of them all are the coaching centres where they help to guide other aspirants to follow their dream of clearing the UGC-NET with the help of experts. Based on the specialisation, be it business, literature, etc, you will find candidates becoming young entrepreneurs in their field of study.