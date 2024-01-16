UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: December results releasing tomorrow

The UGC NET December 2023 results will be published by the National Testing Agency (NTA) tomorrow, January 17. Candidates can visit nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.ac.in, the official website, to view the UGC NET December 2023 results. UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: December results releasing on January 17(HT file)

The provisional answer keys were released on January 3 and candidates were asked to send their feedback on payment of a fee of ₹200 per question. The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key of UGC NET was closed tomorrow, January 5. From December 6 to December 19, 2023, NTA held UGC - NET December 2023 for 9,45,918 candidates in 83 subjects across 292 cities nationwide.

