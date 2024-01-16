UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: December results releasing tomorrow
UGC NET Result 2023 Live: UGC NET December 2023 results will be released on January 17.
The UGC NET December 2023 results will be published by the National Testing Agency (NTA) tomorrow, January 17. Candidates can visit nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.ac.in, the official website, to view the UGC NET December 2023 results.
The provisional answer keys were released on January 3 and candidates were asked to send their feedback on payment of a fee of ₹200 per question. The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key of UGC NET was closed tomorrow, January 5. From December 6 to December 19, 2023, NTA held UGC - NET December 2023 for 9,45,918 candidates in 83 subjects across 292 cities nationwide.
- Jan 16, 2024 07:07 PM IST
UGC NET result: Check exam dates
The UGC NET December exam was conducted on December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and 14, including a re-exam for cyclone-affected Chennai and Andhra Pradesh candidates.Jan 16, 2024 07:01 PM IST
UGC NET December 2023: Results tomorrow
National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC NET December 2023 results tomorrow, January 17.
