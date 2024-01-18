UGC NET Result 2023 Live: NTA UGC NET December results awaited, updates here

UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will announce UGC NET Result 2023 for December session soon. Candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility Test for December session can check the results through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in and also through NTA website at nta.ac.in. ugc net result 2023 live updates: nta ugc net December results, direct link, scorecard, cutoff at ugcnet.nta.ac.in(Arvind Yadav/HT file)

The official release date of UGC NET result was on January 17, 2024. However, the result was not declared on the said date , and the Agency has also not released any official update regarding the new result date yet.

UGC - NET December 2023 examination was conducted from December 6 to December 19, 2023, in 83 subjects in 292 cities across the country. A total of 9 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. The provisional answer key was released on January 3 and objection window was closed on January 5, 2024. The archaeology subject answer key was released on January 8 and the objection window was closed on January 10, 2024. Follow the blog for the latest UGC NET December 2023 results updates.