News / Education / Exam Results / UGC NET Result 2023 Live: NTA UGC NET December results awaited, updates here
Live

UGC NET Result 2023 Live: NTA UGC NET December results awaited, updates here

Jan 18, 2024 10:56 AM IST
UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will announce UGC NET Result 2023 for December session soon. Candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility Test for December session can check the results through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in and also through NTA website at nta.ac.in.

The official release date of UGC NET result was on January 17, 2024. However, the result was not declared on the said date , and the Agency has also not released any official update regarding the new result date yet.

UGC - NET December 2023 examination was conducted from December 6 to December 19, 2023, in 83 subjects in 292 cities across the country. A total of 9 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. The provisional answer key was released on January 3 and objection window was closed on January 5, 2024. The archaeology subject answer key was released on January 8 and the objection window was closed on January 10, 2024. Follow the blog for the latest UGC NET December 2023 results updates.

  • Jan 18, 2024 10:56 AM IST

    UGC NET Result: Login credentials

    Application Number

    Date of Birth

  • Jan 18, 2024 10:52 AM IST

    NET result 2023: Students anxious

  • Jan 18, 2024 10:48 AM IST

    UGC NET 2023: No re-evaluation/re-checking

    There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of results. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.

  • Jan 18, 2024 10:44 AM IST

    UGC NET December 23 result: Number of candidates waiting

    A total of 9,45,918 candidates are waiting for UGC NET December 23 result.

  • Jan 18, 2024 10:40 AM IST

    UGC Dec 2023 Result: About provisional answer key

    The provisional answer key was released on January 3 and objection window was closed on January 5, 2024. The archaeology subject answer key was released on January 8 and the objection window was closed on January 10, 2024.

  • Jan 18, 2024 10:36 AM IST

    UGC Result 2023: When was exam conducted?

    UGC - NET December 2023 examination was conducted from December 6 to December 19, 2023, in 83 subjects in 292 cities across the country.

  • Jan 18, 2024 10:32 AM IST

    UGC Result: How to check scores?

    Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

    On the homepage, click on the result link

    Key in your log in details

    Your UGC NET result will be displayed on the screen

    Check the results and take the print for future reference.

  • Jan 18, 2024 10:28 AM IST

    UGC Net Result 2023: Where to check

    Candidates can visit nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.ac.in, the official websites, to view the UGC NET December 2023 results.

  • Jan 18, 2024 10:24 AM IST

    UGC NET Result: Date and time

    UGC NET Result date and time have been revised. The result releasing date was January 17, 2024, which has been postponed. The new date and time is not available for now. Keep checking this space for latest updates.

