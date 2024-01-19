UGC NET Result 2023 for December exam declared at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, direct link

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared UGC NET Result 2023 for December exam. Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility Test can check the results through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET result 2023 live updates. UGC NET Result 2023 for December exam out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The UGC - NET December 2023 examination was conducted from December 6 to December 19, 2023, in 83 subjects at 292 cities nationwide. A total of 9,45,918 candidates appeared for the examination.

UGC NET result direct link

The provisional answer key was released on January 3 and objection window was closed on January 5, 2024. The archaeology subject answer key was released on January 8 and the objection window was closed on January 10, 2024.

To download the scorecard, candidates can follow the steps given below.

· Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

· Click on UGC NET Result 2023 for December exam link available on the home page.

· A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

· Click on submit and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final answer key will also likely be released soon. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.