PM Modi to hold Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration begins on December 28

PM Modi will hold Pariksha Pe Charcha in 2022 before the annual exams for students of classes 9 to 12. In the 84th episode of the monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat, held on December 26, PM Modi said an online competition will also be held for teachers and parents.

In his Mann ki Baat, the PM said, “I discuss such similar topics with students on exams. This year also I am planning to discuss with the students before the exams. The registration for programme is also going to start two days later, December 28 onwards on mygov.in. The registration will be from December 28 to January 20.”

Last year, the event was held in April in virtual mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first edition of the prime minister's interaction programme with school and college students "Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0" was held at the Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.

This was PM Modi's last Mann ki Baat for this year.