South Korea said on Wednesday it will suspend public Wi-Fi services around test centres where 550,000 students are sitting a nine-hour college entrance exam the following day.
"We are taking steps in coordination with education authorities," a science ministry spokeswoman said when asked by AFP about cutting internet hotspots over cheating fears.
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Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
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