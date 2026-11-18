South Korea said on Wednesday it will suspend public Wi-Fi services around test centres where 550,000 students are sitting a nine-hour college entrance exam the following day.

South Korea to disable public Wi-Fi around exam halls on Thursday: science ministry

"We are taking steps in coordination with education authorities," a science ministry spokeswoman said when asked by AFP about cutting internet hotspots over cheating fears.

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