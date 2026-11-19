Kolkata, The Visva-Bharati University Faculty Association on Thursday alleged that the suspension of its senior member, Professor Sudipta Bhattacharyya, by the authorities was aimed at "intimidating dissenting teachers and curbing their voices."

VB faculty association alleges professor's suspension aimed at 'intimidating' dissenting teachers

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Vice-Chancellor Prabir Kumar Ghosh, in an order on November 17, said, "Prof Sudipta Bhattacharyya, Department of Economics and Politics, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect. The specific charges will be communicated to him through a charge sheet to be served in the near future."

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A copy of the suspension order is with PTI.

The suspension order stated that a show-cause notice seeking an explanation had been served on Bhattacharyya on October 9. His reply, submitted on November 1, was duly considered by the university authorities but found to be "highly unsatisfactory," the order said.

During the suspension period, Bhattacharyya will be entitled to subsistence allowance as admissible under the rules, the order said.

The central university order did not specify the nature of the alleged misconduct or elaborate on the charges against the professor.

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{{^usCountry}} The VBUFA alleged that Bhattacharyya, one of its founding secretaries who served as its president for several consecutive terms and is currently a member of its executive committee, was suspended abruptly on what it described as "trivial, weak and unacceptable grounds." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The VBUFA alleged that Bhattacharyya, one of its founding secretaries who served as its president for several consecutive terms and is currently a member of its executive committee, was suspended abruptly on what it described as "trivial, weak and unacceptable grounds." {{/usCountry}}

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The alleged misconduct relates to Bhattacharyya forwarding copies of an email in which he resigned from the university's editorial committee to some committee members and other persons concerned, the association said.

The VBUFA claimed that the university administration had already formally accepted his resignation, along with the reasons cited by him, appointed a new chairperson and completed the formal handover of responsibilities.

"Several weeks after accepting his resignation without any objection, the administration has suddenly turned the act of emailing his resignation letter into an allegation of misconduct," the association alleged, describing the suspension as "an attempt to harass a teacher out of personal animosity."

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It further alleged that the action reflected a continuation of what it termed the arbitrary and vindictive administrative practices of former Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty.

The VBUFA demanded the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the suspension order and urged the university administration to initiate meaningful discussions with the association on pending issues.

Bhattacharyya, when contacted, said the action against him was taken on "flimsy grounds," stating that he had only forwarded an email about his resignation from a panel and had "not violated" any of the institution's conduct rules.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.