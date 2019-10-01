Niti Aayog’s School Education Quality Index: Rank wise list of states and UTs

education

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:37 IST

Niti Aayog on Monday released the school education quality index (SEQI) aimed at evaluating the performance of states and Union Territories (UTs) in the school education sector.

The School Education Quality Index (SEQI) aims to bring an outcome focus to education policy by providing states and union territories with a platform to identify their strengths and weaknesses and undertake requisite course corrections or policy interventions.

To facilitate like-to-like comparisons, states and UTs have been grouped as large states, small states and UTs.

Kerala tops among 20 large states:

In the large states category, the top five performing states are Kerala, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Assam. These states have secured a performance score above 60%. Kerala has secured 76.63% performance score, while Rajasthan has scored 72.86%. Karnataka scored 69.57% while Andhra Pradesh scored 67.88% and Gujarat scored 61.95%. The bottom five states include Jharkhand, Bihar, Punjab, Jammu Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh.

Manipur has topped the list of small states followed by Tripura and Goa securing 68.76%,64.5% and 58.37%, respectively . Chandigarh has bagged the first rank among the seven UTs by scoring 82.9% followed by Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Delhi which scored 58.99% and 48.96% respectively .

Check rank wise list with their scores below:

TOP 20 LARGE STATES

Kerala 76.63 Rajasthan 72.86 Karnataka 69.57 Andhra Pradesh 467.88 Gujarat 61.95 Assam 60.29 Maharashtra 57.43 Tamil Nadu 56.37 Himachal Pradesh 55.32 Uttarakhand 53.34 Haryana 50.53 Odisha 48.36 Chhattisgarh 46.55 Telangana 46.43 Madhya Pradesh 45.56 Jharkhand 43.91 Bihar 42.05 Punjab 41.14 Jammu & Kashmir 41.06 Uttar Pradesh 36.42

TOP SMALL STATES

Manipur 68.76 Tripura

64.5 Goa 58.37 Mizoram 49.81 Nagaland 48.65 Sikkim 42.27 Meghalaya 39.08 Arunachal Pradesh 24.64

UNION TERRITORIES

Chandigarh 82.9 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 58.99 Delhi 48.96 Puducherry 42.98 Daman & Diu 41.13 Andaman and Nicobar lslands 40.28 Lakshadweep 30.88

There were a total of 30 indicators carrying a weightage of 965 marks on which the schools were evaluated. There were two broad categories namely Outcomes and Governance Processes Aiding Outcomes on which the schools were evaluated.

Under the first category named ‘Outcomes’ the domains included learning outcomes, Access Outcomes, Infrastructure & Facilities for Outcomes, Equity Outcomes and Governance Processes Aiding Outcomes category that covered student and teacher attendance, teacher availability, administrative adequacy, training, accountability and transparency.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 13:30 IST