Niti Aayog’s School Education Quality Index: Rank wise list of states and UTs

Niti Aayog has released a school education quality index. Kerala has topped the list of large states while Manipur has topped the list of small states. Chandigarh has bagged the first rank among the seven union territories. Check rank- wise list here.

education Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:37 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representative
Representative
         

Niti Aayog on Monday released the school education quality index (SEQI) aimed at evaluating the performance of states and Union Territories (UTs) in the school education sector.

The School Education Quality Index (SEQI) aims to bring an outcome focus to education policy by providing states and union territories with a platform to identify their strengths and weaknesses and undertake requisite course corrections or policy interventions.

To facilitate like-to-like comparisons, states and UTs have been grouped as large states, small states and UTs.

Kerala tops among 20 large states:

In the large states category, the top five performing states are Kerala, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Assam. These states have secured a performance score above 60%. Kerala has secured 76.63% performance score, while Rajasthan has scored 72.86%. Karnataka scored 69.57% while Andhra Pradesh scored 67.88% and Gujarat scored 61.95%. The bottom five states include Jharkhand, Bihar, Punjab, Jammu Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh.

Manipur has topped the list of small states followed by Tripura and Goa securing 68.76%,64.5% and 58.37%, respectively . Chandigarh has bagged the first rank among the seven UTs by scoring 82.9% followed by Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Delhi which scored 58.99% and 48.96% respectively .
Check rank wise list with their scores below:

TOP 20 LARGE STATES

Kerala76.63
Rajasthan 72.86
Karnataka69.57
Andhra Pradesh

467.88

Gujarat61.95
Assam60.29
Maharashtra57.43
Tamil Nadu

56.37

Himachal Pradesh

55.32

Uttarakhand53.34
Haryana50.53
Odisha48.36
Chhattisgarh46.55
Telangana46.43
Madhya Pradesh45.56
Jharkhand43.91
Bihar42.05
Punjab41.14
Jammu & Kashmir41.06
Uttar Pradesh36.42

TOP SMALL STATES

Manipur

68.76

Tripura
64.5

Goa

58.37

Mizoram

49.81

Nagaland

48.65

Sikkim

42.27

Meghalaya

39.08

Arunachal Pradesh

24.64

UNION TERRITORIES

Chandigarh

82.9

Dadra and Nagar Haveli

58.99

Delhi

48.96

Puducherry

42.98

Daman & Diu

41.13

Andaman and Nicobar lslands

40.28

Lakshadweep

30.88

There were a total of 30 indicators carrying a weightage of 965 marks on which the schools were evaluated. There were two broad categories namely Outcomes and Governance Processes Aiding Outcomes on which the schools were evaluated.

Under the first category named ‘Outcomes’ the domains included learning outcomes, Access Outcomes, Infrastructure & Facilities for Outcomes, Equity Outcomes and Governance Processes Aiding Outcomes category that covered student and teacher attendance, teacher availability, administrative adequacy, training, accountability and transparency.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 13:30 IST

