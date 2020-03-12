OFB trade apprentices result 2020 declared, here’s list of provisionally selected candidates

education

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 20:38 IST

The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has released the factory-wise provisional select list for engagement of 56th batch of trade apprentices in Ordnance and Ordnance Equipment Factories across India.

The provisional selected candidates list has been released for both ITI and Non-ITI categories. The list contains the registration number, name, category, date of birth, physically handicapped status (Yes/No) and 10th class percentage of the candidates.

Here is the direct link to go to the page to check the provisional select candidates list.

This provisional select list is subject to verification of required documents at candidates chosen Ordnance Factory. The information submitted by the candidate at the time of submission of online application will be verified with the documents produced at the time of document verification process by the respective Ordnance Factories.

There are a total of 6060 vacancies to be filled through this recruitment process. Out of the 6060 vacancies,3847 are in ITI category and 2219 in non-ITI category. The notification to engage Trade Apprentices was released as part of OFB’s Skill India Mission.