e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / OFB trade apprentices result 2020 declared, here’s list of provisionally selected candidates

OFB trade apprentices result 2020 declared, here’s list of provisionally selected candidates

OFB Trade Apprentices Result 2020 : The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has released the factory-wise provisional select list for engagement of 56th batch of trade apprentices in Ordnance and Ordnance Equipment Factories across India.

education Updated: Mar 12, 2020 20:38 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has released the factory-wise provisional select list for engagement of 56th batch of trade apprentices in Ordnance and Ordnance Equipment Factories across India.
The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has released the factory-wise provisional select list for engagement of 56th batch of trade apprentices in Ordnance and Ordnance Equipment Factories across India.(ofb.gov.in)
         

The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has released the factory-wise provisional select list for engagement of 56th batch of trade apprentices in Ordnance and Ordnance Equipment Factories across India.

The provisional selected candidates list has been released for both ITI and Non-ITI categories. The list contains the registration number, name, category, date of birth, physically handicapped status (Yes/No) and 10th class percentage of the candidates.

Here is the direct link to go to the page to check the provisional select candidates list.

This provisional select list is subject to verification of required documents at candidates chosen Ordnance Factory. The information submitted by the candidate at the time of submission of online application will be verified with the documents produced at the time of document verification process by the respective Ordnance Factories.

There are a total of 6060 vacancies to be filled through this recruitment process. Out of the 6060 vacancies,3847 are in ITI category and 2219 in non-ITI category. The notification to engage Trade Apprentices was released as part of OFB’s Skill India Mission.

tags
top news
Amit Shah clarifies on NPR, says no one will be put in the ‘doubtful’ category
Amit Shah clarifies on NPR, says no one will be put in the ‘doubtful’ category
Coronavirus outbreak: Cinema halls, schools in Delhi to remain shut till March 31
Coronavirus outbreak: Cinema halls, schools in Delhi to remain shut till March 31
Greater Noida firm director shoots 2 officials at board meeting; kills self: Cop
Greater Noida firm director shoots 2 officials at board meeting; kills self: Cop
‘Beginning of a tsunami’: Rahul Gandhi on slowdown in Indian economy
‘Beginning of a tsunami’: Rahul Gandhi on slowdown in Indian economy
Retail inflation cools to 6.58 per cent in February
Retail inflation cools to 6.58 per cent in February
Francesca Cartier Brickell on the family story behind the jewellery empire
Francesca Cartier Brickell on the family story behind the jewellery empire
Fans express displeasure after another Dharamsala clash gets washed out
Fans express displeasure after another Dharamsala clash gets washed out
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
trending topics
coronavirus in IranJyotiraditya ScindiaAmit ShahDelhi violenceIndia vs South Africa liveCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyShweta Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News