As another admissions season approaches, Indian students and their families might be wondering what the UK–India Free Trade Agreement means in practical terms for those considering a UK degree.

What closer UK–India ties could mean for Indian students (REUTERS)

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The agreement does not create a new Student visa or guarantee employment after graduation. However, it provides a significant new backdrop to the decisions students are making. By strengthening trade, investment and professional links between the UK and India, it has the potential to bring companies, industries, and workforces in both countries closer together.

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For students, that matters. A degree is more than an academic qualification; it is an investment in knowledge, experience, and future opportunities. As ties between British and Indian businesses deepen, graduates who understand both markets and can work confidently across cultures could bring valuable skills and perspectives to employers in both countries.

This could make the 2026–27 admissions cycle something of a “golden window” for ambitious Indian students, but only if they look beyond headlines and choose carefully.

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The UK–India agreement is designed to expand bilateral trade and improve access across sectors including business, financial, professional, digital and education services. Over time, this should create more opportunities for companies to expand between the two markets and for skilled employees to work across increasingly connected organisations.

Indian students graduating from UK universities could be well positioned to benefit. Those who successfully complete an eligible programme and meet the relevant requirements can currently apply for the UK’s Graduate visa, allowing them to remain in the country to work or look for work. Under current UK Government policy, those applying from 1 January 2027 will be granted 18 months, while graduates with a PhD or other doctoral qualification will continue to receive three years.

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This period can provide valuable professional experience, but it should not be viewed solely as a route to remaining in the UK. For many graduates, it may offer an opportunity to gain experience with an employer before returning to India with an internationally recognised qualification, professional contacts, and a deeper understanding of the UK market.

In Scotland, there is now a dedicated ‘Scotland’s Migration Service’, which speaks to the value that Scotland places in supporting global talent to make Scotland their home. The service provides advice and guidance to international students who are seeking graduate employment in Scotland, as well as to employers and investors who are looking to hire international workers.

As commercial links grow, that combination of UK experience and Indian knowledge could become increasingly valuable to employers operating across both countries.

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Why 2026–27 may offer an advantage

There is another reason why the coming admissions cycle could prove particularly attractive: competition.

UK universities are competing globally to attract talented Indian students. This can translate into a more responsive admissions experience and a wider range of scholarship opportunities at some institutions.

Students should not, however, make their decision on speed or financial support alone. The value of a UK degree rests on the quality and reputation of the institution, the strength of the programme and the support available before, during, and after study.

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At the University of Glasgow, students join a world top 100 university with a history stretching back more than 575 years. That combination of international standing and long-established academic quality is important at a time when applicants and parents are understandably scrutinising the return on a significant financial investment.

But history only matters if it equips students for the future. Universities must demonstrate how their teaching, employer relationships, industry experience, careers support and alumni networks translate into viable opportunities – whether graduates choose to build their careers in the UK, India or elsewhere.

Glasgow graduates can be found working across a wide range of sectors and countries, demonstrating that the value of an international education is not confined to the location in which it was gained.

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The University offers dedicated careers support for international students and graduates. Through careers masterclasses, events and one-to-one guidance, students are helped to understand their strengths, communicate the value of their degree and experience, and explore career opportunities that reflect their ambitions. They are also encouraged to build their professional networks and connect with Glasgow’s global alumni community, gaining insight and advice from graduates working across a wide range of sectors and countries.

For students, this kind of support is increasingly important. Career planning should begin during the application process, not after graduation. The focus on life after university is reflected in graduate outcomes, with 93% of University of Glasgow graduates progressing to a positive destination within 15 months of graduation.

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Separating facts from online speculation

Concerns about UK immigration policy are understandable. Social media is filled with claims about sweeping “visa curbs”, often without distinguishing between Student visas, rules affecting dependants and changes to post-study options.

Indian students can still apply for a UK Student visa if they meet the relevant requirements and have an offer from an eligible institution. The Graduate visa also remains available, although its duration is changing to 18 months for applications made from January 2027.

The best response to uncertainty is early, careful preparation. At the University of Glasgow, applications for the next admissions cycle open on 1 October. Securing an offer early gives students more time to consider funding, prepare the required documentation and follow the University’s guidance on when and how to submit a visa application.

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Students should rely on official government and university information rather than speculation circulating online. Applying early does not guarantee a visa, but it allows more time to understand the process and address potential issues.

Looking at the full return on investment

Cost will remain central to any family’s decision. Universities therefore have a responsibility to demonstrate how they are protecting the value of an international education.

Scholarships are one part of that picture. The University of Glasgow offers a range of financial support including the Indian Excellence Scholarship (£12,500), Global Leadership Scholarship (£10,000) and World Changers Glasgow Scholarship (£5,000) for postgraduate taught students, and the World Changers Excellence Scholarship (up to £10,000) for undergraduate students.

Alongside financial support, students should consider the complete value of the experience: the quality of the education, the skills they will develop, the institution’s reputation, the professional networks available and the support provided when they enter the employment market. Studying at Glasgow also means becoming part of a welcoming and diverse international community, in a city renowned for its friendliness, while building experiences and connections that can last well beyond graduation.

They should also think about career pathways in both countries. An international degree can support employment in the UK, but it can also be valuable to graduates returning to India or seeking roles in organisations with interests across both markets.

The FTA should not be presented as a promise of a job or an automatic pathway to residence in the UK. What it does provide is a clearer direction of travel: the UK and India intend to trade more, invest more, and collaborate more closely.

For Indian students entering higher education in 2026–27, the strategic opportunity lies in preparing for that more connected future. Choosing a university with academic strength, an international reputation and meaningful career support can give them the platform to take advantage of it – wherever their career ultimately takes them.

(The author Prof Rachel Sandinson is the Deputy Vice Chancellor of University of Glasgow)

Rachel Sandinson