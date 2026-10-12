A New Vision for Higher Education: From academic knowledge to lifelong capability

Higher education is at a turning point. As industries evolve, technologies advance and professional roles continue to change, the value of a degree can no longer be measured by the qualification alone. The real measure lies in how effectively learners can apply their knowledge, solve unfamiliar problems and adapt to new challenges. This calls for a closer connection between academic learning and the realities of the workplace, ensuring that students are prepared not just for their first job, but for the many transitions their careers may bring. Left to Right: Vivek K. Singh, Prof. (Dr.) Mensur Zeqiri and Dr. Ramesh Sinanan

Building capabilities, not just credentials, is therefore becoming central to the future of higher education. Universities must continue to provide strong academic foundations while creating opportunities for practical application, industry engagement and continuous professional development. Equally important is recognising that learning does not end at graduation. As careers evolve and new demands emerge, lifelong learning becomes essential to remaining relevant and capable. Together, these perspectives invite a broader conversation about how higher education can prepare individuals not only to enter the world of work, but also to grow, adapt and thrive within it.

India’s Youth Dividend: The missing link between demographics and governance

Here's what industry experts say about it:

Vivek Kumar Singh | Chairman & Director, SNVA Veranda Too often, industry becomes part of a student’s education only when recruitment begins. By that stage, students may already have spent several years following a curriculum that has not necessarily kept pace with changes in their field. If the workplace is evolving, the conversation between education and industry needs to begin much earlier.

One of the questions I increasingly reflect on as an educator is whether higher education should be measured only by the qualification a learner earns, or also by what that learner is able to do with the knowledge gained. A degree should provide more than subject knowledge. It should develop the ability to analyse information, think critically, solve problems and apply learning in unfamiliar situations. These capabilities become particularly important as professional roles continue to evolve.

How should students navigate an AI-driven job market? VIT Bhopal’s Assistant VP Kadhambari S. Viswanathan answers

I believe academic depth and practical relevance should complement rather than compete with each other. Universities have a responsibility to preserve strong academic foundations, while also creating opportunities for learners to connect those foundations with professional contexts. This becomes even more important for working professionals and international learners, whose experiences can bring real workplace challenges into the learning environment. The goal should not be to design education around the demands of one particular job or technology. It should be to give learners knowledge that grounds them, skills that enable them and the capacity to keep learning as their careers develop.

That, in my view, is what makes higher education valuable beyond graduation.

Dr. Ramesh Sinanan | President, Birchwood University, USA One thing that stands out today is that a qualification alone is no longer enough. What really matters is whether graduates can apply what they have learned, solve practical problems and keep adapting as the workplace evolves. Academic learning still provides the foundation, but that foundation becomes much more meaningful when students have opportunities to connect theory with real situations. Whether it is business, data science, cybersecurity or any other field, learners benefit from understanding how knowledge is actually used beyond the classroom. This also makes the connection between universities and industry increasingly important. Industry exposure can help students understand current challenges and expectations, while universities can ensure that these experiences remain grounded in academic learning and critical thinking.

The AI Paradox: Why 'Soft Skills' are the future of work in India

At the same time, learning cannot be limited to the first qualification someone earns. As careers evolve and new technologies reshape different industries, professionals will continue to learn, reskill and specialise. Perhaps the real question for higher education today is not simply whether a curriculum matches the workplace of today, but whether it prepares learners to remain capable when that workplace changes.

Prof. (Dr.) Mensur Zeqiri | Rector | European Institute of Management and Technology (EIMT), Switzerland One of the biggest changes in higher education is the way people now move through learning. Education is no longer necessarily something that begins at university and ends with a degree. For many professionals, learning continues as responsibilities change, industries evolve and new areas of expertise emerge.

From the perspective of a Swiss-based higher education institution, I believe universities have an important role to play in making this journey more connected. A learner may begin with a broad academic qualification, return later for a specialised programme and then develop new skills through shorter forms of professional learning. These should not feel like completely separate experiences.

Technology has made this more achievable, particularly through flexible and online education. However, flexibility should not come at the expense of academic quality. The challenge is to create learning that is accessible while maintaining structure, depth and meaningful academic engagement.

Lifelong learning should also be about more than responding to the latest industry trend. It should help professionals understand change, develop new capabilities and remain intellectually curious throughout their careers.

Higher education, therefore, has an opportunity to become not simply a place where people earn qualifications, but a continuing partner in their professional and intellectual development.