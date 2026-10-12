Can a Business Degree Lead to the Cockpit? Know Dhriti Reddy’s journey from BBA to pilot

Sometimes, we choose a path, and then a path chooses us. The path of achieving a dream is not a straight line, but a journey of learning, courage and discovering possibilities beyond the conventional.

Dhriti Reddy

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For Dhriti Reddy, a childhood dream of becoming a pilot led her from the classrooms of Woxsen University to the cockpit of an IndiGo aircraft. A graduate in BBA Entrepreneurship Development, Dhriti chose to explore business education before pursuing aviation, proving that a degree need not define the boundaries of one’s ambitions.

While speaking to HT Digital, Dhriti spoke about her academic journey at Woxsen University, what led her to the aviation industry, her training in South Africa and her future plans as a pilot. Read the complete interview here:

1.You studied BBA in Entrepreneurship Development at Woxsen University. How has your academic background helped you in your journey as a commercial pilot?

Answer: I pursued my BBA with a specialization in Entrepreneurship

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{{^usCountry}} Development at Woxsen University from 2022 to 2025, and during the final semester of my degree, I officially began my journey as a cadet pilot. Looking back, I am genuinely amazed by how naturally my academic journey and my path to the cockpit have complemented each other. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Development at Woxsen University from 2022 to 2025, and during the final semester of my degree, I officially began my journey as a cadet pilot. Looking back, I am genuinely amazed by how naturally my academic journey and my path to the cockpit have complemented each other. {{/usCountry}}

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For me, aviation has always been more than physically flying an aircraft. It is a lifestyle built on discipline, responsibility, continuous learning, and the ability to surrender oneself to a process that demands consistency and precision. While the foundation of many of my values came from my upbringing, it was my university experience that shaped many of the skills I needed to navigate the real world with confidence.

The three years of my education were never simply about obtaining a qualification to use later in life. They were about developing the person behind the qualification. Studying entrepreneurship taught me to think beyond conventional solutions, take ownership of decisions, and adapt to uncertainty.

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A pilot is not defined only by technical knowledge or the ability to operate an aircraft. The role demands emotional control, teamwork, situational awareness, and the ability to remain composed. My time at university gave me the opportunity to develop many of these qualities long before I stepped into the cockpit.

Aviation has given me new skills, and made me evolve into my ideal self.

My education did not simply prepare me for a career; it helped prepare me for the responsibilities that came with it and how both journeys have come together to create a more confident, adaptable, and grounded version of myself.

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2.You decided at the age of 13 that you wanted to become a pilot. What sparked your interest in aviation, and how did that ambition develop over the years?

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Answer: My decision to wear the uniform, experience the cockpit, and above all, fly, was made long before I turned thirteen. The dream took shape at an age when I could not have fully understood what a career in aviation meant.

My family has always believed strongly in learning through

experiences, and travelling was an important part of how I grew up. We would often take one or two vacations each year, choosing places where we could spend quality time together while also learning something new from every experience.

While most people looked forward to reaching their destination, I found myself drawn to the aircraft, the pilots, their uniforms, and their charisma. I remember my father once mentioning how charismatic pilots appeared and how being a pilot was beyond a professional career. That conversation stayed with me.

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It was around that time that I began telling my parents that I wanted to become a pilot. My parents’ first reaction was one of genuine happiness. They were proud that, at such a young age, I had already begun thinking about a career that was unconventional. They understood I was still very young and that my interests could evolve with time. They never pressured me to hold on to that dream, but instead promised to support me regardless of what I eventually chose.

As I grew older, the dream did not disappear; it became more deeply rooted. Even as I pursued my formal education and explored different aspects of life, the passion remained constant.

I strongly believe that some ideas are planted within us for a purpose. What began as a fascination during family travels gradually became a passion, a purpose, and eventually, a commitment.

3. After Class 12, you chose to pursue a degree before entering aviation. Why did you make this choice, and how did your time at Woxsen shape you personally and professionally?

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Answer: Woxsen University was, is, and will always remain an unplanned yet the most significant decision. It is a defining turning point, a catalyst that helped evolve the 17-year-old Dhriti.

I have always been a curious individual, drawn towards challenging environments and experiences that push me beyond my comfort zone. I actively seek opportunities that allow me to evolve, personally and professionally. Woxsen provided such an environment, and I consciously chose to embrace them one after another.

I often looked beyond the classroom and immersed myself in experiences that would develop my interpersonal skills. During my time at Woxsen, I had the opportunity to serve as a one-day Vice President and as a Campus Ambassador, intern under the Vice President, and was selected for the Rising Stars Leadership Programme- an initiative that brought together five students from different departments to collaborate and communicate with purpose.

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Another significant responsibility was serving as an Administrative Liaison, helping facilitate communication between university management and students across different departments and academic years. Alongside these roles, I actively participated in numerous collaborative events, institutional initiatives, and leadership opportunities.

The most transformative chapter of my academic journey was my fourth semester, when I had the opportunity to study as an exchange student at IE University in Madrid, Spain, one of the world’s leading business schools. Experiencing an international academic environment exposed me to diverse perspectives.

I had a platform to experiment. Each opportunity added another layer to my personality and professional identity; it was the experience that prepared me for my profession that I eventually carried with me into the cockpit.

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4. You were selected for IndiGo’s Cadet Pilot Programme at the age of 20. What was the selection process like, and what advice would you give students who want to pursue a career as a commercial pilot?

Answer: I had just turned 20 when I appeared for the selection process, while still in my final semester at university. I had spent years preparing myself for that moment.

The selection process progressed smoothly.

However, the most memorable moment was from the group discussion.

After successfully concluding the discussion, the panel asked just me to wait outside. A few moments later, I was called back into the room. One of the senior captains looked at me and asked, “How do you think you performed?”

I remember responding “I am an optimistic person, so I am sure it must have gone well.”

What followed is something I will remember for a very long time. The panel told me that I had performed impressively well and had

demonstrated commendable leadership qualities. One of the captains went on to tell me that I would make a great pilot.

For me, that was the real achievement.

Being recognised by a panel of experienced aviation, meant far more than simply progressing to the next stage of a selection process. Their words gave me a form of validation I did not realise I had been seeking.

My greatest advice to anyone aspiring to join the aviation industry would be to plan ahead, remain patient, and never give up when things become challenging. Aviation comes with its own set of difficulties, and

developing resilience and perseverance is essential to navigating them successfully. Above all, embark on this journey only if you are genuinely passionate and truly committed. Aviation is certainly not as glamorous as it may appear from the outside.

5. You completed your flight training in South Africa while finishing your final semester online. What were the biggest challenges you faced during this transition from the classroom to the cockpit?

Answer: Aviation is a profession that demands continuous learning remaining a student for life. The cockpit has made me extremely stoic and strengthened my ability to make critical decisions within seconds, unlike the classroom, where there is often sufficient time to work towards a deadline.

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6. You hope to explore entrepreneurship in the aviation sector and pursue a master’s degree in the future. What are your long-term career goals, and what should students do today to keep their career options open?

Answer: As I mentioned earlier, I strongly believe that business education is timeless. Looking ahead, I would love to explore entrepreneurship within the aviation sector. At some point in my career, I would like to build a venture that supports aviation aspirants making informed career decisions, and finding the right path towards achieving their goals. Flying, is something I see myself doing for as long as I possibly can. To fly is what I believe I am meant to do, and I intend to continue flying.

Over the years, I have seen many people choose careers that do not necessarily reflect their interests, sometimes because it is what everyone around them is doing, or it is what their families expect of them, and often simply because they do not understand what truly drives them.

Today, the world offers an enormous spectrum of career possibilities. What it often takes is curiosity, research, honest self-reflection, and the courage to understand where your passion lies and give it a sense of purpose.

Most importantly, I believe we need to overcome the fear associated with the endless “WHAT IFs.” What if I fail? What if people judge me for choosing something unconventional? What if I can't handle it?”

These questions can make us give up on something before we have even given ourselves the opportunity to begin.

Sometimes, the biggest obstacle between us and our aspirations is not the difficulty of the journey, but the fear of taking the first step.

The sky is never the limit, it is just the beginning.