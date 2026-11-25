Failures are the pillars of success. The story of PC Musthafa is proof of this. A Class 6 failure who dropped out of school, Musthafa went on to pursue engineering at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore. He later turned entrepreneur, building iD Fresh Food into a business valued at over ₹4,000 crore.

Early life

PC Musthafa (LinkedIn)

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Born and brought up in Wayanad, Kerala, Musthafa grew up in a financially disadvantaged family. His father was a daily wage labourer. His family lived in a small hut and struggled financially to make ends meet. While struggling with his studies, Musthafa failed in Class 6 and stopped attending school.

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However, a teacher recognised his potential and encouraged him to return to education. Taking that advice seriously, Musthafa resumed his studies and went on to complete his schooling.

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{{^usCountry}} He subsequently secured admission to the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut, where he pursued engineering in computer science. He later earned an MBA degree from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore. Build IT career {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He subsequently secured admission to the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut, where he pursued engineering in computer science. He later earned an MBA degree from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore. Build IT career {{/usCountry}}

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Soon after he completed his education, he landed a job in the information technology sector in the United States and the Middle East. Despite having a well-paying job, he was never satisfied. He always wanted to return to India and build something of his own.

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Soon, he flew back to India, and in 2005 he established iD Fresh Food in Bengaluru with his brothers. He started his business from a small 50-square-foot kitchen.

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The idea to start the business emerged after he identified a gap in the market for fresh, hygienically prepared idli and dosa batter. He decided to introduce preservative-free, homemade-style batter as a convenient option for consumers.

During the initial days, Musthafa personally delivered packets of batter to retail shops on his scooter.

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Touching international market

What began as a small venture has grown into a major food business with operations across 10 countries, including India, the United States, the UAE and Oman.

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According to the report, iD Fresh Food produces more than 50,000 kg of fresh batter daily, supplying products to millions of households.

Mustafa, who once lived in a hut, now owns a luxurious 7,000-square-foot villa in Bengaluru.

His journey from struggling academically and growing up in financial hardship to building a successful business offers an important lesson for students: persistence, the willingness to learn and the courage to pursue an idea can open doors to opportunities that may initially seem out of reach.