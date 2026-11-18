Saurav Petwe, a student of the Indian School of Business (ISB) PGP Class of 2027, took an unconventional path from Biotechnology to financial engineering. An interest in data and problem-solving took Saurav Petwe from studying Biotechnology at IIT Kharagpur to working with global financial institutions such as Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse (now UBS).

Saurav Petwe

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He says his interest in working with data and understanding complex patterns played an important role in shaping this transition.

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In an interview with HT Digital, Petwe discusses his journey from IIT Kharagpur to the world of finance, the lessons he learnt while working with global banks, and how his experiences have shaped his career choices. He also talks about his research work, social initiatives and future plans, including his aim to explore leadership, strategy and general management beyond finance.

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{{^usCountry}} Check the interview here. Could you take us through your journey from studying Biotechnology at IIT Kharagpur to building a career in investment banking and management? What inspired you to explore finance, and how did your academic background shape your career choices? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check the interview here. Could you take us through your journey from studying Biotechnology at IIT Kharagpur to building a career in investment banking and management? What inspired you to explore finance, and how did your academic background shape your career choices? {{/usCountry}}

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I enjoyed biotechnology, and what interested me most was its computational side, mainly bioinformatics. Working with data, building models and looking for patterns in complex systems was the part I liked best. Finance had a similar feel, with large amounts of data and a lot of uncertainty, so moving towards it through Financial Engineering felt like a natural step. Along the way I tried different settings to see what suited me. I did a research internship at Northeastern University in the US, and interned at Motilal Oswal, which gave me my first real exposure to finance. Those experiences helped me move from curiosity to a clear direction. My biotech background still shapes how I work, especially in testing assumptions against data and being careful about what a result actually shows.

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You were among the top 30 students selected for an interdisciplinary switch to Financial Engineering. How did this experience influence your analytical thinking and help you develop the skills needed to succeed in the financial sector?

The switch introduced me to probability, derivatives pricing, optimisation and programming, which I hadn't studied much before. The most useful thing I took from it was learning to turn a loosely defined question into something I could model, and to keep in mind that every model has limits.

Having worked with Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse (now UBS), what were your key learnings from the investment banking and investment management industries? How have these experiences shaped your approach to financial analysis, valuation and investment decisions?

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At Credit Suisse I worked in quantitative risk management, where I looked at how the models used to price and manage risk behave, especially under stress. At Deutsche Bank, I worked in the front office, as part of the team that built and refined quantitative investment strategies and algorithmic trading solutions for clients. Together they taught me to look at both the opportunity and the risk in an idea before acting on it, and I cleared FRM Level 1 to build a more formal grounding in that side of the work. Working close to clients also made it clear that a strategy only works if they understand it and trust how it behaves. I'm still early in my career, and I've learned a lot from the people I worked with.

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You have earned recognition in national-level finance competitions and co-authored research published in Forbes and ISB Insights. Which of these experiences has been most influential in your professional development, and what have they taught you about solving real-world business challenges?

The research piece I co-authored with Prof. Kiran Pedada at ISB, "Is Business-to-Everyone (B2E) the Future of B2B?", which appeared in Forbes India, taught me the most. It was a lesson in explaining analysis to people outside the field. My research internship at Northeastern University added to that by showing me how research is done in a different setting. Competitions were useful in a different way, because they gave me practice in working through different real-world situations and thinking through problems from more than one angle.

Beyond academics and finance, you have been actively involved in student mentorship, CSR initiatives and wellness camps through the Art of Living. How has your commitment to community service influenced your understanding of leadership and your approach to making a meaningful impact?

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I learned Sudarshan Kriya through the Art of Living, and it helped me personally, especially in staying calm and focused. That is why I wanted to share it with others, and it's what led me to help run wellness camps. Mentoring and community work have taught me to listen first and to be patient when things move slowly. I try to bring that into how I work with others.

As a student in ISB's PGP Class of 2027, what are your future aspirations? How do you hope to build on your experience in finance, strengthen your leadership capabilities and contribute to the evolving financial industry in India and globally?

At ISB, I'm looking to explore different leadership roles and build skills in strategy, operations and general management beyond finance. In the long run, I'd like to work somewhere that combines finance and business decision-making.

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