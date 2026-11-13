Some success journeys don’t just inspire you; they prepare you to create your own path. IPS Sharan Kamble’s journey of becoming an IPS officer is one such example. From selling vegetables with his mother to becoming an IPS officer: Sharan Kamble’s inspiring UPSC journey

Coming from a financially disadvantaged family, where his father worked as a manual labourer and even dug sewers to support the household, Sharan Kamble had to overcome several challenges to pursue his education. With no electricity at home, he often studied by lantern light while helping his mother sell vegetables to support the family. Today, he is an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer serving as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Rajasthan's Deeg district, according to Live Hindustan report.

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From a government school to engineering Born in 1993 in Solapur, Maharashtra, Sharan grew up in a modest family. His father took up manual labour, including sewer-digging work, while his mother brought vegetables from farms and sold them to earn a living.

Irrespective of the financial constraints, his parents always prioritised his education. Sharan travelled around 12 kilometres from his village to continue his studies.

Being a bright student, he secured approximately 95% marks in Class 10 and 91% in Class 12. Alongside his studies, he also helped his mother sell vegetables.

He then secured admission to Walchand College of Engineering in Sangli, where he pursued a BTech degree. He reportedly graduated with a CGPA of around 9.5.

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From IISc Bengaluru to a ₹ 20 lakh job offer After earning an engineering degree, Sharan was admitted to IISc Bangalore to pursue an MTech degree. He received a Maharashtra government scholarship of approximately ₹12,000 per month for eight months.

Following his MTech, Kamble received a job opportunity offering an annual package of around ₹20 lakh. However, instead of accepting the lucrative offer, he decided to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations, prioritising his ambition of joining the civil services over immediate financial security.

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From CAPF to IPS and IFS selection He first appeared in the UPSC CAPF exam in 2029 and cracked it. He secured AIR 8. In 2020, he appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Examination and secured AIR 542, earning selection into the Indian Police Service (IPS). He reappeared for the Civil Services in 2021 and secured AIR 127, which led to his selection into the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

However, his preference remained the police service, and he continued his career as an IPS officer.

Kamble was allotted the Rajasthan cadre after joining the IPS. He is currently serving as the Superintendent of Police in Deeg district.