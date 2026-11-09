Widowed at 20, worked as SBI sweeper and then became a doctor: Know Pratiksha Tondwalkar’s inspiring journey

When life gives you tough times, you need to become tougher. The journey of Pratiksha Tondwalkar, who went from working as a part-time sweeper at the State Bank of India (SBI) to becoming an Assistant General Manager (AGM) at the same bank, is one such example. Pratiksha Tondwalkar

Pratiksha was widowed at the age of 20 and left with the responsibility of raising her young son. Tondwalkar faced several financial and personal challenges before building a successful career in banking.

Born in Pune in 1964, Pratiksha had a childhood marked by financial difficulties. Married at the age of 16-17, Pratiksha had to end her formal education after Class 7.

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Her life took a difficult turn when her husband, Sadashiv Kadu, died in a road accident just three years after their marriage. At the age of 20, she found herself raising a one-year-old child without adequate financial support.

Pratiksha took up small jobs, including tailoring and embroidery, to support herself and her son. She later approached an SBI branch in Mumbai to claim her late husband's pending salary. During her visit, she asked the branch manager for help finding a job, explaining that she needed a source of income to raise her child.

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After a 5-month wait, the bank called her with an offer of a part-time sweeper job. In 1985, she began working at SBI, earning around ₹60-65 per month. Her responsibilities included sweeping and mopping the bank premises, cleaning toilets and dusting furniture before the branch opened.

Preparing for better career While working at the bank, Pratiksha realised that education could help her move ahead professionally. She collected old textbooks for classes 8, 9 and 10 from a scrap dealer and started preparing for her exams at night, according to the Live Hindustan report.

She cleared her Class 10 examination with 60 per cent marks on her first attempt. She subsequently enrolled in a night college in Mumbai's Vikhroli area, completed Class 12 and went on to graduate in Psychology from another night college.

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From sweeper to senior SBI official In 1990, Pratiksha was promoted from sweeper to messenger. After graduating, she cleared an internal departmental examination in 1995 and became a clerk-cum-cashier.

In 1993, she married Pramod Tondwalkar. He encouraged her to appear for internal banking examinations and pursue higher positions within SBI.

With continued preparation and hard work, she cleared the required examinations and progressed to the position of trainee officer.

Over the years, she took on several senior responsibilities, including Deputy General Manager (DGM). In June 2022, she reached another significant milestone by becoming an Assistant General Manager (AGM) at SBI.