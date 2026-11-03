Sometimes, the biggest achievements emerge from the most humble beginnings. Daughter of a small betel shop owner, Nishi Gupta has turned her dreams into reality through determination and hard work. From a Betel Seller’s Daughter to a Judge: UP PCS-J topper Nishi Gupta reveals 3R formula behind her success

Despite financial constraints, limited resources and societal expectations, Nishi continued to move ahead towards her dream of becoming a judge. Her efforts paid off when she secured the first rank in the UP PCS-J 2022 examination, proving that one's circumstances do not have to define one's destiny.

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From a modest family to a career in law Nishi was born in Kanpur and grew up in a joint-family setup. From a young age, she and her family faced financial constraints which often made even basic educational resources difficult to afford. As her father runs a small betel shop, it has become difficult for him to pay school fees and buy books. Despite all these challenges, Nishi remained focused on her studies and completed her schooling in Kanpur, according to a Navbharat Times report.

Her passion for building a career in law began in Class 12. After she finished school, she pursued her LLB and LLM degrees from Allahabad University. She became the first person in her family to enter the legal profession.

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Received immense support from her father Nishi's journey to success was not easy. But continued support from her father helped her move smoothly through the journey. In the environment she grew up in, families often prioritised marriage over higher education for daughters. Her elder sister, too, got married at the age of 23.

However, her father wanted Nishi to pursue her ambitions and build a career. Despite facing criticism and taunts from relatives and people around him for allowing his daughter to continue studying, he stood by her decision. His encouragement gave Nishi the opportunity and time to focus on her preparation for judicial service.

Her preparation days During her preparation, she relied on her elder sister’s old books and also on her study partner. Her study partner helped her remain motivated through difficult phases.

As per Nishi, her 3R formula- Repetition, Retention and Reproduction helped her crack the exam and top it.

She emphasised the importance of repeatedly revising concepts, retaining what one studies and being able to reproduce the knowledge effectively in the examination. She also worked on improving her English language skills to better understand legal terminology and concepts.

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Setbacks Before Securing Rank 1 in UP PCS-J 2022 Nishi's journey to becoming a judge was not without setbacks. Before clearing the Uttar Pradesh Judicial Services examination, she appeared for the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan PCS-J examinations. Although she reached the interview stage, she was narrowly missed for selection.

Instead of giving up, she identified her weaknesses and worked on improving them. Her persistence eventually paid off when she appeared for the UP PCS-J 2022 examination and secured the first rank across the state.

Today, Nishi Gupta serves as a Civil Judge (Junior Division)/Judicial Magistrate in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh.

Nishi Gupta's journey sends an important message to young women who face social expectations and financial challenges while pursuing higher education: with determination, the right support and sustained hard work, even the most difficult goals can be achieved.