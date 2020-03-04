Teachers in Assam unhappy with proposed law on postings and transfers

education

Mar 04, 2020

Organisations of teachers in Assam have expressed unhappiness with a proposed new legislation by the state government to streamline their transfers and postings.

On Tuesday, education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had told the state assembly that the government would table the legislation during the ongoing budget session.

The legislation, once enacted, will make it mandatory for teachers of elementary to secondary level government schools to serve in their first place of posting for 10 years to be eligible for transfers.

Those who complete 10 years of posting will be able to apply for transfer online and their cases will be decided on merit. An accountability commission for the same would also be set up.

Teachers who seek transfers and officials who recommend or approve them flouting the new rule could end up serving three years of rigorous imprisonment. But exceptions could be made on humanitarian grounds on a case to case basis.

“Since many teachers took out of turn transfers in the past three years, we will cancel such postings and they will be sent back to their earlier places of service,” Sarma said.

The proposed law, once enacted, will affect nearly 50,000 teachers posted in government schools from primary to secondary level in the state.

“The exact details of the proposed legislation are yet to be known. But if they violate rights enshrined in the Constitution, we will go to courts seeking redress,” said Ratul Chandra Goswami, general secretary of Assam State Primary Teachers Association (ASPTA).

Goswami added that it might not be practical to post teachers for 10 years at a stretch as number of students in government schools keep changing drastically within few years.

“Since Assam lacked a clear transfer and posting policy for teachers, we had requested the government for it. We welcome the government’s move, but the details of the legislation should be discussed with teachers’ organizations,” said Syed Anisur Rahman, general secretary of All Assam Higher Secondary Teachers and Employees Association.

“But the provision of 10 years continuous employment seems very long and should be reduced to maybe 5 years. Provision of imprisonment for seeking or approving transfers is harsh. The government needs to see if the constitution permits such punishment,” he added.