UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 Result: Pradeep Singh tops exam, check toppers list

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 Result: Pradeep Singh tops the UPSC civil services 2019 examination. Followed by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma, who secured second and third ranks in UPSC civil services 2019 exam respectively.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the result of civil services examination 2019 on its official website.

Candidates can check the UPSC provisional appointment list of candidates who have qualified the UPSC civil services 2019 exam online at upsc.gov.in.

The commission conducts the Civil Services examination every year for selection of candidates to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Other Central Services.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted in two successive stages: 1) Preliminary (objective type) for the selection of candidates for the main examination 2) Civil Services (Main) Examination (written and interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts announced.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 results:

The list has been released on the basis of written examination and personality test of Civil services examination 2019.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 toppers:

How to check UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 Result:

