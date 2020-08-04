e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 Result: Pradeep Singh tops exam, check toppers list

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 Result: Pradeep Singh tops exam, check toppers list

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 Result: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the result of civil services examination 2019 on its official website.

education Updated: Aug 04, 2020 12:30 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 Result.
UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 Result.(HT file)
         

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 Result: Pradeep Singh tops the UPSC civil services 2019 examination. Followed by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma, who secured second and third ranks in UPSC civil services 2019 exam respectively.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the result of civil services examination 2019 on its official website.

Candidates can check the UPSC provisional appointment list of candidates who have qualified the UPSC civil services 2019 exam online at upsc.gov.in.

The commission conducts the Civil Services examination every year for selection of candidates to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Other Central Services.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted in two successive stages: 1) Preliminary (objective type) for the selection of candidates for the main examination 2) Civil Services (Main) Examination (written and interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts announced.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 results:  

The list has been released on the basis of written examination and personality test of Civil services examination 2019.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 toppers:

Hindustantimes

How to check UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 Result:

Visit the official website

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Final results of Civil Services Examination, 2019”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Scroll down and see your results

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
India’s review of Confucius Institutes riles China, says treat them in ‘fair manner’
India’s review of Confucius Institutes riles China, says treat them in ‘fair manner’
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Here is Prime Minister Modi’s full itinerary
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Here is Prime Minister Modi’s full itinerary
Bihar govt recommends CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
Bihar govt recommends CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
Hope it becomes occasion of national unity: Priyanka on bhoomi pujan event
Hope it becomes occasion of national unity: Priyanka on bhoomi pujan event
‘Something is wrong’: Bihar DGP targets Mumbai Police in Sushant case
‘Something is wrong’: Bihar DGP targets Mumbai Police in Sushant case
Mumbai rains LIVE| 230mm rain in 10 hrs, flood-like situation: BMC 
Mumbai rains LIVE| 230mm rain in 10 hrs, flood-like situation: BMC 
LIVE: Maharashtra reports 231 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours
LIVE: Maharashtra reports 231 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours
Watch: Heavy rainfall, waterlogging in parts of Mumbai; red alert issued 
Watch: Heavy rainfall, waterlogging in parts of Mumbai; red alert issued 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In