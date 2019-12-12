WBPSC IDO prelims admit card 2019 expected today, check details here

education

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is expected to release the admit card for industrial development officer (IDO) prelims exam 2019 today. The exam will be conducted on December 22.

Candidates will be able to download the WBPSC IDO prelims admit card online at www.pscwbonline.gov.in/.

According to the official scheduled released by WBPSC, the admit card for IDO prelims exam will be released on December 12.

Exam Pattern:

The exam will be objective in nature and will comprise of 75 questions on General Studies including Science, Humanities, Industrial Scene & Industrial Potential in West Bengal & India and 25 questions on Mental Ability Test & Arithmetic ( Madhyamik Standard of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education ), each carrying 1 mark.

The exam will be held from 12 noon to 1:30 pm.

Moreover, the official schedule also mentions that the prelims exam for Clinical Instructor, Nursing Training Institute (for GNM course) will be conducted on December 29 from 12 to 1:30 pm and its admit card will be released on December 19, 2019.

How to download WBPSC admit card:

Visit the official website of WBPSC at pscwbobline.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘admit card’ link given on the top right

Find the link to download WBPSC IDO prelims admit card on the top

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Click here to download WBPSC prelims admit card