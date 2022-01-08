EC makes it mandatory for parties to publish why candidate with criminal record selected for election

Aimed to have more transparent elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday made it mandatory for political parties to explain the reasons behind the selection of candidates with a criminal past. The announcement came as the election body announced the schedule of voting for assembly elections in five states.

"It is mandatory for political parties to upload on their website detailed information regarding individuals with pending criminal cases selected as poll candidates. They will also have to give a reason to select the candidate," chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra said in a media briefing.

This information will be uploaded on Election Commission's Know Your Candidate web page for voters to make an informed decision.

The decision comes in line with the Supreme Court's ruling last year, in which it had suggested political parties publish details of candidates with a criminal background on their respective websites, social media and newspapers, in a move to bring more transparency and accountability in the electoral process. However, the ability of a candidate to win elections should not be the reason furnished for fielding a candidate, the apex court also explained.

Such details have to be published within 48 hours of filing of nomination in one local newspaper and one national newspaper and on social media, including Facebook and Twitter, the court had ruled in February 2020.

According to the judgment, the parties will also be required to file a compliance report within 72 hours. Contempt charges will be pressed against the parties if they fail to follow this, the court had elaborated.

Five states including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Manipur are set to hold their assembly elections in the coming months. As per the schedule announced on Saturday, the voting will be held in seven phases and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

