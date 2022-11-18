Gujarat Election Live Updates: MP CM lashes out at Congress over Narmada

The 2022 Gujarat Assembly election will be held in two phases - on December 1 and 5 - and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going all-out today in its effort to retain control of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, which has eschewed the Congress over the past nearly thirty years. The BJP will hold a massive one-day campaign in the state today, with senior leaders like Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath - who led the party to an unprecedented second consecutive term in the politically key state earlier this year - and union ministers popping up across at least three constituencies in the next 24 hours.

The party has set itself a target of 150 of the Gujarat Assembly's 182 seats. The contest has traditionally been a bipolar fight with the Congress, but this time Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also emerged as a challenger.