Live

Gujarat Election Live Updates: MP CM lashes out at Congress over Narmada

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 12:06 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a massive single-day campaign blitzkrieg in poll-bound Gujarat today, with union ministers and other senior leaders addressing rallies and holding meetings.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: The BJP will hold a massive one-day campaign in the state today, with senior leaders and Union ministers addressing rallies throughout the state.
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: The BJP will hold a massive one-day campaign in the state today, with senior leaders and Union ministers addressing rallies throughout the state.(AFP)
ByHT News Desk
The 2022 Gujarat Assembly election will be held in two phases - on December 1 and 5 - and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going all-out today in its effort to retain control of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, which has eschewed the Congress over the past nearly thirty years. The BJP will hold a massive one-day campaign in the state today, with senior leaders like Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath - who led the party to an unprecedented second consecutive term in the politically key state earlier this year - and union ministers popping up across at least three constituencies in the next 24 hours.

The party has set itself a target of 150 of the Gujarat Assembly's 182 seats. The contest has traditionally been a bipolar fight with the Congress, but this time Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also emerged as a challenger.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 18, 2022 12:01 PM IST

    MP CM lashes at Congress over Narmada water for Gujarat

    Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lashed out at Congress at a rally in Kutch and said “Congress used to badmouth me in MP that I'm letting Gujarat have Narmada water. Is Gujarat Pakistan? It's our own, where do the differences come from? When Sardar Sarovar was built, Gujarat received water and MP received electricity”.

  • Nov 18, 2022 11:50 AM IST

    BJP candidate Hardik Patel says party will win with 150+ seats

    “We will ensure our victory. (BJP) government is going to be formed with a majority, with more than 150 seats. We are here to give our contribution to this” said Hardik Pate, BJP candidate from Viramgam. Read more

