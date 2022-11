Gujarat assembly elections: Congress releases 1st list of candidates, details here

The Congress on Friday released its first list of 43 candidates for the Gujarat assembly elections that are scheduled in two phases in December. The list was declared after a meeting of the party's central election committee (CEC) chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

According to the list, the party has fielded Gujarat Congress chief Arjun Modhwadiya from Porbandar, Himanshu Patel from Gandhinagar South and Hiteshbhai Vora from Rajkot South.

Congress party announces the first list of 43 candidates for #GujaratElections2022 pic.twitter.com/PGBhmcYfdi — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

Here are the list of candidates:

Rameshbhai S Dangar from Anjar Bharat V Solanki from Gandhidam - SC Sanjaybhau Govabhai Rabari from Deesa Mukeshbhai M Desai from Khelaru Parmar Pravinbhai Ganpatbhai from Kadi - SC Kamleshkumar Jayantibhai Patel from Himatnagar Ramabhhai Virchandbhai Solanki from Idar -SC Dr Himanshu V Patel from Gandhinagar South Ameeben Yagnik from Ghatlodia Bhikhu Dave f rom Ellisbridge Dharmendra Shantilal Patel (Dhambhai) from Amraiwadi Umedi Budhaji Zala from Daskroi Hiteshbhai M Vora from Rajkot South Sureshbhai Karshanbhai Bathvar from Rajkot Rural - SC Bholabhai Bhikhabhai Gohil from Jasdan Bipendrasinh Chatursinh Jadeja from Jamnagar North Arjun Modhwadiya from Porbandar Nathabhai Bhurabhai Odedara from Kutiyana Arvindbhai Jinabhai Ladani from Manavdar Kanubhai Kalsaria from Mahuva Dhruval Sadhubhai Patel from Nadiad Snehlataben Govindbhai Khant from Morvahadaf - ST Raghu Ditabhai Machar from Fatepura - ST Dr Mitesh K Garasiya from Jhalod - ST Ramesh Kumar Gundiya from Limkheda - ST Bhil Dhirubhai Chunilal from Sankheda - ST Amee Ravat from Sayajigunj Rutvik Joshi from Akota Sanjay Patel from Raopura Dr Tashvin Singh from Majalpur Darshankumar Amrutlal Nayak from Olpad Nileshkumar Mansukhbhai Kumbhani from Kamrej Prafulbhai Chhaganbhai Togadiya from Varachha Road Kalpesh Harjivanbhai Variya from Katargam Sanjay Rameshchandra Patwa from Surat West Pannaben Anilbhai Patel from Bardoli - SC Hemangini Dipakkumar Garasiya from Mahuva - ST Mukeshbhai Chandarbhai Patel from Dangs - ST Ranjitbhai Dahyabhai Panchal from Jalalpore Shankarbhai V Patel from Gandevi - ST Jaishari Patel from Pardi Vasantbhai Barjulbhai Patel from Kaprada - ST Nareshbhai Vajirbhai Valvi from Umbergaon - ST

Also read: Gujarat assembly election 2022: Voting to take place at these ‘special’ booths too

The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from government in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi - where the saffron party has been in power for more than two decades.

The Gujarat assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be conducted on December 8. The term of the 182-member Gujarat assembly ends on February 18 next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON