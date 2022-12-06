Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / Gujarat election 2022: Gandhinagar South assembly constituency details

Gujarat election 2022: Gandhinagar South assembly constituency details

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Dec 06, 2022 06:23 PM IST

The BJP has fielded prominent OBC leader Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South.

Gujarat election 2022: Gandhinagar South assembly constituency details(HT_PRINT)
Gujarat election 2022: Gandhinagar South assembly constituency details(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

This seat, which falls in the Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency, came into existence after the 2008 delimitation. Since then, the BJP has won both 2012 and 2017 assembly elections here. The party has fielded prominent OBC leader Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South. Congress fielded Himanshu Patel and Daulat Patel contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Thakor was formerly with the Congress and one of the faces of anti-BJP stir in the state during the 2017 polls. He joined the BJP in 2019. He had won on the Congress ticket in 2017 but lost his Radhanpur seat in the subsequent by-poll in 2019.

In 2017, 10 candidates contested for Gandhinagar South assembly constituency seat and it was one of 99 seats won by the BJP and its candidate, Thakor, won the election by defeating the Congress' Govindji Hiraji Solanki by a margin of 11,538 votes.

96.4% of the total votes were casted to the top two candidates. BJP's Thakor got a total of 1,07,480 votes, while Congress' Solanki got 95,942 votes. Bahujan Samaj Party's candidate Jadugar Piyushbhai Chaturbhai grabbed 2,761 votes to finish at the third place. The top three parties secured 50.9%, 45.5% and 1.3% respectively.

In Gujarat Assembly election 2012, Thakor defeated Congress' Thakor Jugaji Nathaji by 8,011 votes.

Get more updates on Elections in India. Also get latest updates on Gujarat Assembly Election 2022and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
assembly election gujarat assembly assembly constituency + 1 more
assembly election gujarat assembly assembly constituency

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out