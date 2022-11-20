Home / Elections / Gujarat / Ahead of Gujarat polls, here's why 7 leaders have been suspended by BJP

Ahead of Gujarat polls, here's why 7 leaders have been suspended by BJP

gujarat
Updated on Nov 20, 2022 02:24 PM IST

Gujarat elections: The state polls are set to be held in two phases - on December 1 and December 5 - and the results will be announced on December 8.

BJP flags at party head quarter in New Delhi.(HT Representative Photo)
BJP flags at party head quarter in New Delhi.(HT Representative Photo)
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Maulik Pathak | Edited by Swati Bhasin

With less than two weeks remaining for the Gujarat elections, seven leaders have been suspended by the ruling BJP after six of them filed their nominations for the state polls as independent candidates, while one of them was fielded by the Congress, when they did not get party tickets. All seven leaders are due to fight in the first phase of the Gujarat elections, scheduled for December 1. Two of them - Harshad Vasava, a tribal leader, and Arvind Ladani - are former BJP MLAs. They are contesting as independents from the Nandod and Keshod seats respectively

Chattrasinh Gunjaria, another BJP leader who has been suspended, is an elected member of Surendranagar district panchayat. He has been fielded by the Congress from the Dhangadhra seat. Among other leaders who have been suspended, Ketan Patel is contesting from the Pardi seat in Valsad district; Bharat Chavda from the Rajkot rural seat in the Rajkot district; Uday Shah from Veraval in Gir Somnath and Karan Baraiya from Rajula in the Amreli district.

The BJP has been ruling the state for nearly 27 years and is aiming for a seventh straight win. The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are fielding themselves as the key challengers even as Arvind Kejriwal's party has been accused of trying to cut into the grand old party's vote base.

Meanwhile, the BJP has stepped up its poll campaign in the state. On Friday, the party held rallies in 89 constituencies. The state has a total of 182 constituencies.

Prime Minster Narendra Modi also arrived in his home state on Saturday where he was scheduled to hold a total of eight rallies - over a span of three days - were scheduled. After holding a rally in Valsad on Saturday, he is addressing four rallies on Sunday. Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda are also in Gujarat for the poll campaign.

On Monday, the state will also the Congress's Rahul Gandhi raising the poll pitch.

The second phase of the assembly elections will be held on December 5; votes will be counted on December 8.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
gujarat assembly bjp
gujarat assembly bjp

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out