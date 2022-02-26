Manipur polls: Women voters accounting for 52% of total electorate seek support for small businesses

The famous Ima market in the heart of the capital city of Manipur's Imphal has been showing the true sense of women empowerment with more than 5000 women owning their small business selling goods right from clothes, fruits, vegetable to handicrafts.

ANI spoke to a few women in the Ima market to get a sense of what lies ahead in the battle for Manipur and what do the women of Imphal think about the upcoming election? and what are the issues on which they decide to vote?

Speaking to ANI, 50-year-old Sunita who runs a shop selling goods for Pooja said it has been very hard for everyone in the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and thereby small businesses have suffered by the huge amount of loss.

"Despite the tall promises, the government has not delivered much in terms of support and we are hoping that in the coming times whoever comes to power looks after the women's interest in all, especially in supporting small businesses," Sunita said.

Samia who also runs a small shop said, "In the interest of the nation and nation-building, it is important that we cast our vote because a good MLA will be in good government and it will be good for us."

Taking about the inflation, Landoni said "Inflation has been the big dampener, our entire budget has gone for a toss with the inflation of not just food and essential services but also petrol and diesel. We as women have to manage everything including household and work our own."

Another shop owner Aifafi said, "I hope that the government will do something and bring up more schemes to support small businesses and small entrepreneurs, especially women.."

There is not much to complain about because everything seems to be normal says Meera,

"I am happy because I can work tension free and the environment is safe for women so we can work without any hesitation."

Manipur will go to the Assembly polls in two phases on February 28 and on March 5. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

