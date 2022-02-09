Home / Elections / Manipur Assembly Election / Will not make promises that can't be fulfilled: Union minister Yadav on BJP's Manipur manifesto
Bhupender Yadav, the BJP's in charge of the polls in the northeastern state, said the saffron camp has held discussions with various stakeholders and set up a committee to draft the manifesto.
Union minister Bhupender Yadav.(PTI file photo)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 05:15 PM IST
PTI |

Union minister Bhupender Yadav has said the BJP is preparing a "unique" election manifesto for the upcoming Manipur polls and will "not make any promise that will not be translated into action". 

Yadav, the BJP's in charge of the polls in the northeastern state, said the saffron camp has held discussions with various stakeholders and set up a committee to draft the manifesto. 

"We will come out with a unique election manifesto soon. A committee has also been formed to draft it. The party will not make any promise that won’t be translated into action," Yadav said. 

Asked whether the BJP has selected any chief ministerial candidate, he said the N Biren Singh government has been ruling the state "successfully" for the last five years and the party is going to "fight the election under his visionary leadership". 

"The BJP will win two-third seats of the Manipur Legislative Assembly. The central board of the party will decide who will be the CM," Yadav said at a press conference here on Tuesday. Elections to 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly will be held on February 27 and March 3, and votes will be counted on March 10. 

Speaking on the Union Budget for the 2022-23 fiscal, he said the new scheme, Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East, will be implemented through the northeastern council to ensure overall development in the region. 

Wednesday, February 09, 2022
