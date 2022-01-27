Home / Elections / Uttarakhand Assembly Election / Uttarakhand: Kishore Upadhyay, expelled from Congress, joins BJP ahead of polls
Uttarakhand: Kishore Upadhyay, expelled from Congress, joins BJP ahead of polls

Kishore Upadhyay is likely to contest the upcoming state elections from Tehri constituency.
Former Uttarakhand Congress president Kishore Upadhyay joins BJP.(HT file)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 11:42 AM IST
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi

Expelled Congress leader from Uttarakhand, Kishore Upadhyay, joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. The former chief of the Uttarakhand unit of Congress was expelled by the INC for six years for involvement in “anti-party activities”.

“I have joined BJP with the spirit of taking Uttarakhand forward. You should ask Congress why such a situation has risen," Upadhyay said after joining the BJP in Dehradun.

He is likely to contest the upcoming state elections from Tehri constituency.

Upadhyay wanted the suspension to be revoked and had communicated his demand to the Congress leadership, as per news agency ANI.

Earlier this month, after his meeting with senior state BJP leader Pralhad Joshi the Congress party, removed Upadhyay from all posts, pending further action in the matter.

Further, the Congress' third list of candidates for the upcoming elections did not include the name of Upadhyay which triggered speculations of him joining the BJP.

Upadhyay was the chairman of the Uttarakhand Congress Coordination Committee and a member of the party's state core committee as well as Uttarakhand Congress Pradesh Election Committee.

Thursday, January 27, 2022
