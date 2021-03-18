Ahead of crucial assembly polls, TMC-BJP clashes rock Bengal

With just 10 days to go before the crucial assembly elections begin in West Bengal, clashes broke out between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in West Bengal to address a BJP rally in Purulia, also referred to an incident in which bombs were hurled at Jagaddal in North 24 Parganas on Wednesday night.

“Only last night bombs were hurled in North 24 Parganas. BJP workers were targeted. This situation is not right. This mafiaraj, revenge, torture can’t continue anymore,” Modi said.

The spot where the incident took place was close to the house of BJP MP Arjun Singh. Three people including a 14-year-old boy was injured.

“Some miscreants have hurled bombs. Investigation is going on,” Ajay Kumar Nand, police commissioner of Barrackpore, told reporters after visiting the spot.

Clashes also broke out at two places in Nandigram constituency – Sonachura and Boyal. At least 10 to 12 people were injured belonging to both the TMC and the BJP. Police were yet to arrest anyone till around 6 pm. Both the TMC and the BJP have lodged police complaints.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will be contesting against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. While the crucial eight-phase assembly polls start from March 27, Nandigram will vote on April 1 in the second phase.

“We have received complaints from both sides. We are investigating. Raids are going on. Arrests would be made soon,” said a senior police officer from the district.

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday lashed out against the Mamata Banerjee government.

“Why is the chief minister not contesting in a democratic manner? Since morning, when Suvendu Adhikari started his padayatra, due to fear of losing to him and his popularity they (TMC) are attacking us,” he said.

He said that the BJP would urge the Election Commission of India to deploy more central forces in Nandigram.

On March 10, Mamata Banerjee was injured during a campaign. Even though TMC had alleged that it was a deliberate attack on Banerjee to kill her, ECI appointed observers later said it was not an attack.

Meanwhile the TMC has already lodged a complaint with the state’s chief electoral officer.

“The BJP workers attacked us. It was a pre-planned attack. Our men were attacked with iron rods,” said Purnendu Basu, state labour minister, who was in Nandigram.

At Ghatal in West Midnapore, BJP candidate Sital Kapat was allegedly roughed up when he was campaigning. While the police said that they were looking into it, local TMC leaders said that the party was in no way associated with such violence and it could be an internal fight of the BJP.