Union home minister Amit Shah addressing during the release manifesto sonar Bangla Sankalp Patra for the West Bengal election, in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
west bengal assembly election

Special focus on women’s safety, education in BJP manifesto for West Bengal polls

If voted to power in Bengal, the BJP has promised to make education free for all females starting from KG to post-graduation level.
Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:08 PM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah released the Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto on Sunday for the upcoming assembly election in West Bengal. The party’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ lays special emphasis on the welfare of the women in the eastern state.

As he released the manifesto, Shah said, “We promise -a safe Bengal, an appeasement-free Bengal, an infiltration-free Bengal, we will bring back the Bengal that made the entire nation proud.”

If voted to power in Bengal, the BJP has promised to make education free for all females starting from KG to post-graduation level. Shah also said that travel will be made free of cost for all women in public transport across the state.

The manifesto prepared on the lines of achieving of ‘Sonar Bangla’, promises to provide financial support to Dalits/adivasis/tribals and economically weak girl students under the 'Balika Alo' scheme.

If opposition BJP opens its account in West Bengal, it will increase widow pension from 1,000 to 3,000, according to the manifesto. The party also plans to start a nine women police battalion and three women police reserve battalion to ensure women's security in eastern the state.

The BJP has promised to increase ASHA workers' basic pay to 6,000, which at present is 4,500.

Among other major promises, Shah said, their government will start new ambulance services. “By 2025, seats in Nursing and medical colleges including post-graduate will be doubled and one Nation, one health ID card will be started,” he said, adding that BJP government will support 10,000 start-ups in the state with subsidised rooms.

The party has also promised to bring about a 'milk revolution' in the state, under which 1,000 special fund and 5 mega milk processing units will be formed. Shah said that the BJP will ensure employment to at least one person per family and also promised to implement the seventh pay commission.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting March 27 while the final round of voting will be conducted on April 29. The results for the polls will be declared on May 2.

