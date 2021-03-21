Amit Shah releases BJP's manifesto for Bengal assembly elections
Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday released the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Sankalp Patra' or manifesto for West Bengal assembly elections.
"The core idea of this manifesto is building a Sonar Bangla. For centuries, Bengal led the country on several fronts - spiritually, science, politics, social reforms, education or art. Bengal used to be ahead in every sector," Shah said.
The home minister said that the BJP has decided to call their manifesto a 'Sankalp Patra' "because it is not just a manifesto but a resolution letter for West Bengal by the country's largest party".
Shah further said that the BJP's manifesto emphasises on women's safety, development of infastructure, providing better healthcare services and setting up industries in the state.
Lambasting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, Shah said, "At one time, 30% of India's industrial production came from Bengal. Today, it has fallen to 3.5%. 73 years of ill-governance is the reason of this."
Alleging that Bengal has "turned into one of the most unsafe states for women", Shah said, "Inaction for years has broken dreams of the youth and has stopped the flow of employment. In the last 10 years, TMC's ill-governance has started a dark chapter in Bengal's history."
He said that in the last 10 years, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has delivered only on three fronts -politicization of administration, criminalization of politics and institutionalization of corruption.
He said that the BJP has decided that no infiltrators will be allowed in Bengal and border fencing will be strengthened.
Shah said in the manifesto, the BJP promises to provide every fisherman ₹6,000 annually, just like our farmers. The party assured to work on skill development of gold craftsmen.
The manifesto also talks about implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Bengal. It promises three new AIIMS to be built in remote areas.
West Bengal is set to witness a high-octane battle between the BJP and the rulling TMC for the upcoming Assembly polls.
Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight-phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
