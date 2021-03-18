'Will approach EC': Mukul Roy over bombing incident near MP Arjun Singh's house

A day after crude bombs were allegedly hurled near Bharatiya Janata Party’s lawmaker Arjun Singh's house in West Bengal's Bhatpara, the BJP’s national vice-president Mukul Roy said they will approach the Election Commission of India over the incident.

On Wednesday, Singh had alleged that crude bombs were hurled at 15 places near his office-cum-residence 'Mazdoor Bhawan' by the 'Trinamool Congress goons'. Three people were injured in the crude bomb attack.

"We are informing the police that criminals are roaming around with arms. The police are doing nothing. Bombs have been hurled at around 15 places and CCTV cameras installed by police have been broken by three people and their associates. Three persons suffered injuries, one has been admitted to hospital. The police are inactive. We will also complain to Election Commission," Singh had said.

"After the bombing incident in the evening near my office-cum-residence, when I returned in the night, a bomb was hurled targeting my vehicle and that too in presence of West Bengal Police. Serious condition of lawlessness in the area. Where is administration?" the legislator had tweeted.

Reacting to the incident, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "TMC is synonymous with violence politics. Despite the model code of conduct, goons are hurling bombs and firing in front of police. This is a very bad situation. The Election Commission should take this as a warning. We are doubtful if polling will be held peacefully."

His party colleague Rajib Banerjee also condemned the incident and said the "culture of West Bengal is against this".

While the BJP has said the state government is responsible for 10 years of 'misrule' and it resorts politics of appeasement, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has accused the former party of using money to bring people to its rallies and vote for its candidates.

Meanwhile, the police said that the incident was 'political' and workers of both the BJP and TMC were responsible for it. "It's fully political. Both TMC and BJP workers hurled bombs at each other and vandalised locals' houses. Probe underway, culprits will be arrested," Ajay Nand, Barrackpore Police commissioner, said according to ANI.

West Bengal's 294-member state assembly will go to polls in eight phases starting from March 27 to April 29. The results will be declared on May 2.

(with agency inputs)