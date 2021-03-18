IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / 'Will approach EC': Mukul Roy over bombing incident near MP Arjun Singh's house
BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy(Utpal Sarkar)
BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy(Utpal Sarkar)
west bengal assembly election

'Will approach EC': Mukul Roy over bombing incident near MP Arjun Singh's house

On Wednesday, Arjun Singh had alleged that crude bombs were hurled at 15 places near his office-cum-residence 'Mazdoor Bhawan' by the 'Trinamool Congress goons'. Three people were injured in the crude bomb attack.
READ FULL STORY
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:26 PM IST

A day after crude bombs were allegedly hurled near Bharatiya Janata Party’s lawmaker Arjun Singh's house in West Bengal's Bhatpara, the BJP’s national vice-president Mukul Roy said they will approach the Election Commission of India over the incident.

On Wednesday, Singh had alleged that crude bombs were hurled at 15 places near his office-cum-residence 'Mazdoor Bhawan' by the 'Trinamool Congress goons'. Three people were injured in the crude bomb attack. 

"We are informing the police that criminals are roaming around with arms. The police are doing nothing. Bombs have been hurled at around 15 places and CCTV cameras installed by police have been broken by three people and their associates. Three persons suffered injuries, one has been admitted to hospital. The police are inactive. We will also complain to Election Commission," Singh had said.

Click here for full coverage on Legislative Assembly election

"After the bombing incident in the evening near my office-cum-residence, when I returned in the night, a bomb was hurled targeting my vehicle and that too in presence of West Bengal Police. Serious condition of lawlessness in the area. Where is administration?" the legislator had tweeted.

Reacting to the incident, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "TMC is synonymous with violence politics. Despite the model code of conduct, goons are hurling bombs and firing in front of police. This is a very bad situation. The Election Commission should take this as a warning. We are doubtful if polling will be held peacefully."

His party colleague Rajib Banerjee also condemned the incident and said the "culture of West Bengal is against this".

While the BJP has said the state government is responsible for 10 years of 'misrule' and it resorts politics of appeasement, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has accused the former party of using money to bring people to its rallies and vote for its candidates.

Meanwhile, the police said that the incident was 'political' and workers of both the BJP and TMC were responsible for it. "It's fully political. Both TMC and BJP workers hurled bombs at each other and vandalised locals' houses. Probe underway, culprits will be arrested," Ajay Nand, Barrackpore Police commissioner, said according to ANI.

West Bengal's 294-member state assembly will go to polls in eight phases starting from March 27 to April 29. The results will be declared on May 2.

(with agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 bharatiya janata party trinamool control
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy(Utpal Sarkar)
BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy(Utpal Sarkar)
west bengal assembly election

'Will approach EC': Mukul Roy over bombing incident near MP Arjun Singh's house

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:26 PM IST
On Wednesday, Arjun Singh had alleged that crude bombs were hurled at 15 places near his office-cum-residence 'Mazdoor Bhawan' by the 'Trinamool Congress goons'. Three people were injured in the crude bomb attack.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal's Purulia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal's Purulia.
west bengal assembly election

Mamata says ‘Khela Hobe', BJP says ‘Vikas Hobe’: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:59 PM IST
"Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole chaakri hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole vikas hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole shiksha hobe....Khela shesh hobe, vikas aarambho hobe," he said in Bengali.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Around 350-370 of them will be from CRPF, Singh said during the annual press conference, adding the Election Commission of India will decide which phase of polling will be difficult according to which the deployment will be done.(PTI representative image)
Around 350-370 of them will be from CRPF, Singh said during the annual press conference, adding the Election Commission of India will decide which phase of polling will be difficult according to which the deployment will be done.(PTI representative image)
india news

725 central forces companies to be deployed in West Bengal polls, says CRPF DG

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Polling in West Bengal will be held in eight phases beginning from March 27 and ending with the last phase on April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee during the release of the party’s election manifesto for the upcoming assembly election, at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
Chief minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee during the release of the party’s election manifesto for the upcoming assembly election, at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata Banerjee releases TMC manifesto for Bengal polls: Highlights

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:58 AM IST
Mamata Banerjee said her government has reduced poverty by 40% in the state and topped the country in providing jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

PM Narendra Modi to address public rally at Purulia in poll-bound Bengal today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:01 AM IST
The BJP made deep inroads in the tribal-dominated districts of Jangalmahal area in 2019, winning all the five seats there during the Lok Sabha election
READ FULL STORY
Close
A labourer carries a sack filled with sugar to load it onto a supply truck at a wholesale market in Kolkata. (Reuters)
A labourer carries a sack filled with sugar to load it onto a supply truck at a wholesale market in Kolkata. (Reuters)
west bengal assembly election

How Bengal economy has fared over the last decade

By Zia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:02 AM IST
Scholars agree voters mostly reward or penalise the incumbent party for economic situations, such as inflation or unemployment rather than vote for future economic prospects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee during the release of the party’s election manifesto for the upcoming assembly election, at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata. ( Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)
Chief minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee during the release of the party’s election manifesto for the upcoming assembly election, at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata. ( Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)
west bengal assembly election

Income for all, free ration delivery in TMC manifesto

By Joydeep Thakur, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:12 AM IST
Mamata says not a political manifesto but a developmental one; BJP terms it as ‘announcements without any base’
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee releases TMC manifesto ahead of the Assembly Election at her residence, in Kolkata, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee releases TMC manifesto ahead of the Assembly Election at her residence, in Kolkata, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)
west bengal assembly election

Income for all families to student credit card: Mamata's 10 promises for Bengal

Written by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:52 PM IST
The TMC has promised, in its election manifesto, five lakh jobs in the next five years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The party establishment has co-opted a set of G23 leaders. At the same time, the Congress leadership should recognise that its real challenge is not the dissenters, but the party’s failure to win the confidence of citizens in elections. (HTPHOTO)
The party establishment has co-opted a set of G23 leaders. At the same time, the Congress leadership should recognise that its real challenge is not the dissenters, but the party’s failure to win the confidence of citizens in elections. (HTPHOTO)
west bengal assembly election

Congress names 2 more candidates for West Bengal assembly election

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:33 PM IST
Congress leaders Abdur Rezzak Mollah and Avjit Narjinary will contest from Falta and Kalchini assembly seats respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari in Haldia on March 12 to file his nomination from the Nandigram seat for the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls. (PTI)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari in Haldia on March 12 to file his nomination from the Nandigram seat for the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

TMC seeks rejection of Suvendu Adhikari’s nomination

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:18 PM IST
The Trinamool Congress has alleged that BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari Party leader has submitted false details of his residence while filing hi nomination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BJP has finalised candidates for the first four phases of the West Bengal polls. (ANI/Twitter)
The BJP has finalised candidates for the first four phases of the West Bengal polls. (ANI/Twitter)
west bengal assembly election

PM Modi, Shah attend BJP's CEC meet to finalise candidates for Bengal polls

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:02 PM IST
The high-level meeting is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and other leaders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (ANI)
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (ANI)
west bengal assembly election

Suvendu Adhikari says his father Sisir, TMC MP, will 'support' BJP

Posted by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:44 PM IST
Earlier in the day, Suvendu had said that his father will be present at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addresses an election campaign rally, ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, in Bankura. (PTI)
Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addresses an election campaign rally, ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, in Bankura. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal polls: BJP’s tryst with a party-society

By Roshan Kishore, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:35 PM IST
The BJP realises that unless the TMC’s hold over party-society is broken, it will be difficult to capture political power in the state. It is this realisation which has forced it to woo TMC leaders and cadre to join the party
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mamata promised five lakh jobs if she is voted back to power.
Mamata promised five lakh jobs if she is voted back to power.
west bengal assembly election

Mamata releases Trinamool's manifesto, promises minimum monthly income

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Trinamool's election manifesto focusses on job creation, the welfare of tribals, women, youth, students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anubrata Mondal, TMC president of Birbhum District, was put under the surveillance of the EC in 2016 on the eve of poll day in Bolpur of Birbhum District. (Subhendu Ghosh / HT Photo)
Anubrata Mondal, TMC president of Birbhum District, was put under the surveillance of the EC in 2016 on the eve of poll day in Bolpur of Birbhum District. (Subhendu Ghosh / HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP blames TMC leader Anubrata Mondal and his 'goons' for murder of party worker

Written by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:06 PM IST
The party said that in West Bengal, there is no space for political dissent or those opposing the TMC to "practice or profess their political affiliations".
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP