90's actor Raageshwari knows 2 couples who called off divorces after Air India tragedy: ‘It always takes a calamity’

The country is mourning the lives lost in the Ahmedabad plane crash. From Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood stars have expressed their grief on social media. However, singer and actor Raageshwari Loomba has offered a shift in perspective, sharing how the tragedy has brought families closer. (Also Read: Ahmedabad plane crash: Alia Bhatt calls incident ‘devastating’, offers prayers for everyone on board) Raageshwari Loomba explains how families let go off their egos after Ahmedabad plane crash tragedy.

Raageshwari Loomba talks about the impact of the Ahmedabad plane crash tragedy

On Monday, Raageshwari took to Instagram and shared a video reflecting on the aftermath of the Ahmedabad plane crash tragedy. She said, "Did you know, after the heartbreaking airplane crash, people started to call their families? I know of two couples who decided to let go of their divorces. Families suddenly allowed their egos to soften, their arguments to be resolved. What shifted? Psychologists say it always takes a calamity for us humans to realise where our blessings lie, and that’s why contrast is a must in life."

She added, "We have to go through the lows to appreciate the highs. We have to go through failures to truly appreciate the joys of success. A calamity like this also makes us pause and reflect on what truly matters—that life is fragile, and relationships are sacred. So, I hope you will now spend time with your family mindfully, truly making them feel precious and special. No wonder a wise person once said, people will forget what you say, what you wear or how you look—but people will never forget how you make them feel. So go ahead, make people feel precious. Make your family feel precious."

Sharing the video, Raageshwari reflected on how it often takes a calamity to remind people of what truly matters. She emphasised that life is fragile and connection is sacred, adding that no victory in an argument is worth the risk of leaving important words unsaid.

She urged people not to wait for sorrow as a reminder. Instead, she encouraged everyone to remember now: to reach out, to forgive, to speak gently, and to live kindly.

Fans lauded Raageshwari for ‘shifting the perspective’. One of the comments read, “So true. And really good to see you after such a long time.. teenage nostalgia.” Another wrote, “Indeed ..Value life.. everything else is just hyped and glorified . Family, connections, loved ones ..time with them is everything.” Another commented, “This is apt and true!”

About the Ahmedabad plane crash tragedy

On June 12, a tragic incident unfolded near Ahmedabad airport when a London-bound Air India flight crashed shortly after take-off, with 242 people on board. The heartbreaking accident led to significant loss of life and sent shockwaves across the nation. Emergency response teams rushed to the site, and investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of the crash.

About Raageshwari Loomba

Raageshwari made her film debut as a teenager with the 1993 film Aankhen and subsequently appeared in Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Zid, and Dil Kitna Nadan Hai. She was most recently seen in the film Savi. She has also lent her voice to the song Osaka Muraiya in One 2 Ka 4 and released solo albums like Duniya, Pyaar Ka Rang, Sach Ka Saath, and more.