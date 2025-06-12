Ahmedabad plane crash: Alia Bhatt calls incident ‘devastating’, offers prayers for everyone on board

Air India plane crash: A London-bound Air India flight crashed near Ahmedabad airport shortly after takeoff on Thursday afternoon, with 242 people on board. Actor Alia Bhatt reacted to the incident and shared that it is ‘devastating.’ (Also read: Ahmedabad plane crash: Akshay Kumar is ‘shocked and speechless’, offers prayers) Alia Bhatt shared that she is 'devastated' on knowing about the horrific plane crash incident in Ahmedabad.

Alia Bhatt reacts to Air India plane crash incident

Alia took to her Instagram Stories to share a report by Faye D'Souza on the Ahmedabad plane crash incident. In the caption, she wrote, “This is devastating. My heart aches for all the passengers and crew… thoughts and prayers for everyone on board and their loved ones… (broken heart and folded hands emoticons).”

Alia via Instagram Stories.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut took to their social media accounts to react to the incident.

About the Ahmedabad plane crash

The Boeing aircraft, which could be seen losing altitude quickly, crashed in the Meghaninagar area near the Ahmedabad international airport around 2 pm.

Air India said the plane was headed to Gatwick airport in the UK, while police officers said it crashed in a civilian area near the airport. The Indian aviation minister's office said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed it to ensure all support is extended to the rescue efforts immediately.

The authorities have confirmed that no flights will be allowed to arrive or depart from the airport “until further notice.” The official statement from the SVPIA spokesperson read, “Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, earlier today, was involved in a crash shortly after take-off, outside the airport. As a result, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice.”

Alia recently made a splash at the Cannes Film Festival, where she walked the red carpet as a global brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. She was last seen in Jigra. Fans will see her next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War.

(via inputs from PTI)