Ahmedabad plane crash: Akshay Kumar is ‘shocked and speechless’, offers prayers

An Air India flight bound for London’s Gatwick airport with 242 passengers onboard crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon. Actor Akshay Kumar reacted to the incident and shared that he is ‘shocked and speechless’. (Also read: Bollywood shocked as Air India plane crashes in Ahmedabad: Sunny Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Sood ‘devastated’) Akshay Kumar has reacted to the horrific plane crash incident in Ahmedabad.

Akshay Kumar reacts to Air India plane crash incident

Akshay took to his X account and shared, “Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time (folded hands emoticon).”

Apart from Akshay, several Bollywood celebrities reacted to the incident, including Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh, Parineeti Chopra.

About the plane crash

Air India confirmed the news on X, writing, “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle.”

Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, the director general of the directorate of civil aviation, told The Associated Press that there were 232 passengers and 12 crew members onboard the flight, which had been bound for London’s Gatwick Airport. Visuals also showed debris on fire, with thick black smoke rising up into the sky near the airport.

The crash occurred just after the plane took off, television channels reported. One channel showed the plane taking off over a residential area and then disappearing from the screen before a huge cloud of fire rising into the sky from beyond the houses.

Akshay's last theatrical release was the comedy Housefull 5. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the comedy stars an ensemble cast that includes Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Ranjeet, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, Sonam Bajwa, and Soundarya Sharma. It is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It has already crossed ₹100 crore at the box office.

(via inputs from Reuters)