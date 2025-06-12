Bollywood shocked as Air India plane crashes in Ahmedabad: Sunny Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Sood ‘devastated’

An Air India plane crashed near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel airport in Ahmedabad during takeoff on Thursday, as per the Gujarat State Police Control Room. Bollywood actors like Riteish Deshmukh and Randeep Hooda took to social media to share how ‘heartbroken’ they are by the incident. Sunny Deol, Riteish Deshmukh and others reacted to the news of the Air India aircraft crash. (PTI)

Celebrities react to plane crash in Ahmedabad

Sunny Deol wrote on X (formerly Twitter, “Devastated by the news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Praying with all my heart for survivors — may they be found and receive the care they need. May those who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their families find strength in this unimaginable time.”

Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Can’t imagine the pain of the family members of the ill fated Air India flight today. Praying for God to give them strength during this time.”

Riteish shared his condolences, writing, “Absolutely heartbroken and in shock after hearing about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My heart goes out to all the passengers, their families, and everyone affected on the ground. Holding them all in my thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

Randeep Hooda wrote, “Heartbreaking to hear about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. Hoping for survivors and strength for the rescue teams. May the departed rest in peace, and may their families find the strength to endure this immense loss.”

Sonu Sood wrote, “Prayers for Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad after take off to London.” Khushbu Sundar wrote, “Extremely shocked and in disbelief to hear the crash of Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London, with 232 passengers on board, just after take off. Prayers for the safety of the passengers and the crew.”

Air India plane crashes at Ahmedabad airport

Air India confirmed the news on X, writing, “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle.”

According to the news agency ANI, a London-bound Air India plane, Flight AI 171, crashed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ahmedabad airport on Thursday during takeoff. Videos and pictures of the thick plumes of smoke from the accident site began doing the rounds on social media immediately.

Fire tenders have reached the spot. The aircraft had 232 passengers, including two infants. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Gujarat's Chief Minister, Home Minister, and Police Commissioner regarding the plane crash incident. He also assured that the central government will provide assistance.