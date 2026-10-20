New Delhi, Celebrities including Jr NTR, Shilpa Shetty and Anil Kapoor, among others, went on to extend their wishes on social media on the occasion of Dussehra.

Actors Jr NTR, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others extend wishes on Dussehra

Shetty shared a post on her Instagram story on Tuesday and wrote, "Happy Dussehra".

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Kapoor shared a picture of Lord Ram on his X handle and said, "Happy Dussehra".

Deep Dive Which actors shared Dussehra wishes on social media? Jr NTR, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Allu Arjun, Madhuri Dixit, Hema Malini and others posted Dussehra greetings for fans and followers. What message did Kareena Kapoor Khan share for Dussehra? Kareena shared a picture of fire and wrote that it was a reminder that good will always triumph over evil, followed by her Dussehra wishes. How does Nimrat Kaur celebrate Dussehra? Nimrat says she celebrates with family, festive food and a traditional outfit. She also recalls watching a Ravan effigy burning as a child, followed by a dinner for her father’s army unit.

NTR uploaded a note on his X handle and wrote, "Wishing you all a very Happy Dussehra."

Allu Arjun said, "Happy Dussehra".

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of fire on her Instagram story and said, "A reminder that good will always triumph over evil. Happy Dussehra."

Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Happy Dussehra. Here's to the new beginnings , and the victory of good in every aspect of life. Wishing you all a Happy Dussehra."

Urmila Matondkar shared the posters featuring Lord Ram on her Instagram story as she extended her wishes on the festival.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna shared a series of pictures as they wished fans and followers.

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{{^usCountry}} "Happy Dusseraaa to all of you my lovely Peopleeee. Good will always win over Evil. That is nature's law. Biggest hugs and love," read the caption. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Happy Dusseraaa to all of you my lovely Peopleeee. Good will always win over Evil. That is nature's law. Biggest hugs and love," read the caption. {{/usCountry}}

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Sonali Bendre wrote, "Happy Dussehra". May Dussehra bring victory of good over evil, fill our lives with peace, joy , and prosperity," as she posted a poster with lord Ram on her handle.

Hema Malini said, "Happy Dussehra to all! Let us celebrate the triumph of good over evil as we did the victory of Lord Ram over Ravan or the triumph of Ma Durga over the evil Mahishasura."

"Let us bid goodbye to our ego and all negative thoughts from our lives and concentrate on leaving this world a better place for future generations," she added.

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Arjun Kapoor said "Happy Dussehra" as he shared a poster of Lord Ram.

Sidharth Malhotra, Mahesh Babu, Varun Tej and other actors also extended their wishes on Dussehra.

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