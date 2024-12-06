Allu Arjun fans go wild in USA, pour milk on Pushpa 2 posters, throw confetti, chant…

Pushpa 2: The Rule is already on a record-breaking spree, and it’s not just the fans back home in India who are celebrating. Allu Arjun’s global fanbase is going ‘wild’ over the film’s blockbuster release. A viral video from Chicago captures the excitement of fans as they shower milk over the actor's poster and toss confetti like it’s New Year’s Eve. The film is estimated to have earned ₹90.10 crore on Friday after racking ₹174.9 crore from Day 1. Allu Arjun fans go wild in the USA over Pushpa 2(Pic- X)

Fans pour milk on Pushpa 2 posters in USA

Pouring milk in reverence to actors isn’t new to Indian fans, but it must have been a thrilling sight for the Americans who witnessed Allu Arjun's craze unfold in Chicago. Many who gathered in front of the giant poster of the Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer were seen capturing the moment on video, which went viral in no time.

In the footage, two fans were seen pouring a generous amount of milk over the poster while chanting iconic dialogues from the film. One shot even caught what appeared to be crackers or confetti scattered outside the theatre.

Pushpa 2 North America box office collection-Opening

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has made a giant entry at the North American box office, securing the fourth-largest opening for an Indian film of all time. With a record-breaking $4.47 million ( ₹37.85 crores) on day one (including premieres), it has now surpassed the openings of Prabhas’ Salaar and Jr NTR’s Devara. Prathyangira Cinemas, one of the film's distributors, celebrated the milestone by sharing an official poster highlighting the $4.45+ million opening.

Pushpa 2: The Rule scripted history on its opening day at the Indian box office. It achieved the highest single-day gross in Indian cinema history, raking in a massive ₹209 crore. It also became the first film ever to cross the ₹50 crore net mark in both Telugu and Hindi-speaking regions on a single day. Additionally, it dethroned Shahrukh Khan’s Jawan as the biggest Hindi film opener with a ₹72 crore gross. Internationally, it outperformed Kalki 2898 AD to become the biggest overseas opener for an Indian film.

Commenting on the film’s massive success, Jawan director Atlee took to X and wrote "#pushpa2 @alluarjun Wow! sir. This movie really touched my heart. Your performance was outstanding. Congratulations on yet another blockbuster, sir! Congrats to @SukumarWritings bro, what hard work, bro! Loved your work. My wishes to the entire team. Special mention @iamRashmika wow ur a beast in performance loved it #FahaadFaasil lethal bro.”