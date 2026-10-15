New Delhi, Designer Aneeth Arora's label Pero opened Lakme Fashion Week with a nostalgia-inspired Spring/Summer 2027 collection, transforming the runway into a life-sized pink Barbie dreamhouse.

Aneeth Arora's Pero brings 1980s nostalgia to Lakme Fashion Week

Presented by Lakme and Tira in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India at Taj Palace here, the showcase marked Pero's global collaboration with iconic doll brand Barbie.

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Facilitated by Dream Theatre, Mattel's licensing agency in India, the collection, titled "Dream Dress-Up", brought together the label's craftsmanship and storytelling with Barbie's spirit of imagination and possibility.

The showcase featured a vibrant mix of lace, gingham checks, block prints and stripes, drawing inspiration from the 1980s, the original Barbie doll launched in 1959 and the classic Malibu Barbie silhouettes.

The Spring/Summer 2027 collection featured relaxed silhouettes, crochet, bows and intricate handcrafted details.

Pink, a colour associated with Barbie, featured prominently, while fluid shapes and unconventional pairings challenged traditional ideas of gender and dressing.

Models walked between audience members, while the beauty looks drew from Barbie's signature aesthetic, featuring graphic winged eyeliner, vintage hairstyles and neon footwear inspired by the original doll.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the collaboration, Arora, founder and creative director of Pero, said Barbie's spirit of imagination and individuality resonated with the label's design philosophy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the collaboration, Arora, founder and creative director of Pero, said Barbie's spirit of imagination and individuality resonated with the label's design philosophy. {{/usCountry}}

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"Barbie has always represented the freedom to dream beyond what is expected - to Dress-Up, play with identity and imagine all the different ways of being. That spirit feels very close to péro," she said.

"With Dream Dress-Up, we wanted to bring our worlds together through craft, colour and play, and create a season that feels open to everyone," she added.

The show also featured first-time runway models, including Nishant, who described the experience as both exhausting and enjoyable.

"This is my first show, actually, and I just loved it. It was actually quite exhausting, but it was also a lot of fun, and everything went smoothly," he said.

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Nishant said the fashion industry offered opportunities to aspiring models based on their ability.

"In the fashion industry, if a model is capable, then there will be a chance for them, just like me. Anyone can do modelling if they are capable of doing it," he added.

Vanessa, another model, said the collection evoked childhood memories as her mother was an avid doll collector.

"This show is so special to me because it's very close to my heart. I grew up playing with a lot of dolls, my mom was a huge collector, and it's really nostalgic. It feels like something I would do for my younger self," she said.

The Lakme Fashion Week will conclude on October 18.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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