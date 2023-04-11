Berserk manga returns with an epic new chapter on April 28th: Fans rejoice!

Berserk fans rejoice! The dark epic manga will return on April 28th, with a new chapter that will take us back to the world of Guts, Griffith, and Casca. Following creator Kentaro Miura's passing, many had feared that the story of the Band of the Hawk would never be fully told. However, writer Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga have used notes and conversations with the late artist to continue the tale and bring it to a satisfying conclusion. Berserk fans rejoice! The dark epic will return on April 28th, with a new chapter that will take us back to the world of Guts, Griffith, and Casca. (Twitter/MangaMoguraRE)

Can Guts finally defeat Griffith? The endgame of Berserk manga

The previous instalment of the manga had left Guts in a dark place, struggling with what to do now that Casca is in Griffith's clutches. As the series reaches its "endgame", it will be interesting to see if Guts can finally deliver a killing blow to his former friend, who holds all the cards.

The long-awaited conclusion of Berserk is finally here!

The long-awaited conclusion of the Band of the Hawk's tale is finally here with the return of Berserk, fulfilling fans' dreams of continuing the dark and brutal story.

Berserk manga: A worldwide phenomenon that captured fans' hearts

While the future of Berserk anime is still uncertain, there is no denying the impact and importance of the manga. It has captured the hearts of fans around the world, who have eagerly followed the journey of Guts and his friends through their triumphs and tragedies.

Berserk's return: Honoring Kentaro Miura's legacy on April 28th

April 28th is a date that many Berserk fans have been eagerly awaiting, and the return of the manga is sure to be a highlight of the year. As we prepare to dive back into the dark world of Berserk, we can only hope that the story will continue to honour the legacy of Kentaro Miura and provide a fitting conclusion to this epic tale.