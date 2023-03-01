Fans anticipate intense action in Demon Slayer Season 3's Swordsmith Village Arc

The series has gained massive popularity since its debut in 2019, and its success has only continued to grow with the release of its latest movie, Demon Slayer - To the Swordsmith Village.

With the success of the movie, fans have been wondering whether the upcoming season will cover the Swordsmith Village arc from the manga. According to a tweet by Shueishaleaks, the full arc will indeed be covered in Demon Slayer season 3, much to the delight of fans.

The Swordsmith Village arc is spread over chapters 100 to chapter 127 of the manga, and the upcoming season is expected to cover all of these chapters. Given the broad plot of the arc, it is estimated that the anime adaptation will need around 11 to 12 episodes to cover the storyline fully.

The first episode of Demon Slayer Season 3

According to Shueishaleaks, the first episode of Demon Slayer season 3 will be 60 minutes long and will cover chapters from 98 to 100. Fans who have seen the Demon Slayer movie will recognize the beginning of the Swordsmith Village arc, which was also included in the film.

In addition to introducing the Swordsmith Village arc, the first episode of season 3 will also reveal the remaining members of Twelve Kizuki, as well as the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, and the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji.

The plot of the Swordsmith Village Arc

The Swordsmith Village arc follows Tanjiro's journey to the secret Swordsmith Village to have his sword repaired. The village is where powerful Nichirin blades, which can defeat demons, are crafted. However, as Tanjiro makes his way to the village, a group of demons, including two upper moons named Hantengu and Gyokko, launch a full-scale attack on the village with the goal of destroying it.

Tanjiro and the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito will have to face a daunting challenge as they try to protect the legacy of the Swordsmith Village against the overwhelming force of the attacking demons. The fate of the village and its powerful Nichirin blades will be at stake as they fight against the destructive intentions of Hantengu and Gyokko.

The anticipation for Demon Slayer Season 3

The upcoming season of Demon Slayer has been highly anticipated by fans ever since the release of season 2. With the announcement that the Swordsmith Village arc will be covered in its entirety, fans are even more excited to see how the story will play out.

The Swordsmith Village arc is one of the most highly anticipated storylines in the series, with its gripping plot, intense action sequences, and the introduction of new characters. As Tanjiro and his allies face off against powerful demons, the stakes are higher than ever before, and the fate of Swordsmith Village hangs in the balance.