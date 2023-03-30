Heavenly Delusion anime adaptation to simulcast worldwide on Disney+ and Hulu

The world is about to be plunged into the post-apocalyptic landscape of Heavenly Delusion, and Disney+ and Hulu have announced that they will be the ones to bring it to your screens. The anime adaptation of the popular manga series is set to premiere in Japan on April 1, 2023, and the two streaming giants have promised to simulcast it internationally and in the United States, respectively. Fans received the exciting news via Reuben Lack's Twitter page, where the senior manager of English dubbing at Disney shared the announcement. With a gripping storyline and captivating visuals, Heavenly Delusion promises to be an unforgettable experience that anime lovers won't want to miss. Heavenly Delusion is a manga series written and illustrated by Masakazu Ishiguro.(Production I. G)

Discover the world of Heavenly Delusion: A slice of heaven within the safety of walls

Within the pages of Masakazu Ishiguro's manga series, Heavenly Delusion, a dystopian world unfolds. Robots raise children in a walled nursery while supernatural creatures roam free outside. The story follows Maru and Kiruko as they embark on a quest to find paradise amidst the ruins. However, their search for a better world quickly reveals itself to be a mere pipe dream. With eight tankoubon volumes released as of November 2022, this gripping tale continues to captivate readers. (Also Read: Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Anime - The best new shonen anime of Spring 2023?)

Meet the team behind the Heavenly Delusion anime adaptation

Hirotaka Mori is directing the anime adaptation of Heavenly Delusion. Makoto Fukami is the series screenwriter, while Utsushita is responsible for the character design. Ryouta Furukawa is the Hiruko designer, and Shinobu Tsuneki is the mechanical designer. Production I.G is responsible for the anime's animation production.

Heavenly Delusion anime release date set for April 1, 2023

The Heavenly Delusion anime release date has been set for April 1, 2023. With Hulu set to simulcast the series in the United States and Disney+ catering to its international fan base, viewers worldwide can look forward to immersing themselves in this epic tale. An English dub release will be available at a later date. Fans of the manga series are excited to see the anime adaptation come to life and are looking forward to experiencing the story in a new medium. (Also Read: Springing into new anime season: Top anime releases of first week of April 2023)

Disney's increasing presence in the anime industry is a testament to the growing popularity of the genre worldwide. The partnership with Kodansha is expected to bring more anime adaptations to Disney+ and Hulu in the future. The simulcast of Heavenly Delusion is just one of the many anime series that will be available to stream on the platform.