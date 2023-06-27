Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Episode count, release date and all you need to know about Gojo's return

Get ready for a thrilling new chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen and delve into the world of curses and supernatural battles once again. Nearly three years after its debut, the brainchild of Gege Akutami is returning for a second season on July 06, 2023. From episode count to streaming platforms, here's everything you need to know about Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Gear up for a captivating return to the world of Jujutsu Kaisen as its highly anticipated second season debuts on July 06, 2023. Get the scoop on episode count, streaming platforms, and more in this ultimate guide to Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2!(MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 teaser trailer

March 24, 2023, marked a momentous day for Jujutsu Kaisen fans as the first teaser trailer for season 2 was released. The trailer provides a glimpse into the youth of fan-favorite character Satoru Gojo, showcasing thrilling action sequences and Gojo's undeniable charm. Check out the action-packed trailer for yourself and get ready to be blown away. Fans also get a taste of the new opening theme, "Ao no Sumika" by Tatsuya Kitani, adding to the anticipation.

Release date, episode count, and streaming platforms

The highly anticipated premiere of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is on July 6th, 2023. Get ready for an explosive return of the beloved series with a whopping 23 episodes, each packed with thrilling content spanning 20-30 minutes per episode. Crunchyroll and Netflix will be simulcasting Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. Although the exact release date for the English dub is still under wraps, insiders suggest that it won't be too long of a wait, with expectations pointing toward an availability by August.

Expanding character roster

With season 2 shifting the focus to Satoru Gojo's younger years, the supporting cast will see some new faces. Kento Nanami, Yu Haibara, Mei Mei, Shiu Kong, Utahime Iori, Masamichi Yaga, and Misato Kuroi are among the new characters joining the fray. The success of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, which sold a staggering 70 million copies in 2022, sets high expectations for the anime's return.

For those who need a refresher, Jujutsu Kaisen follows the story of Yuji Itadori, a high school student who becomes intertwined with the supernatural world of curses after coming into contact with the powerful curse, Ryomen Sukuna. With his friends from the Occult Club, Itadori joins the Jujutsu Sorcerers to protect the world from malevolent spirits.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be part of an anime-filled summer, sharing the spotlight with other highly anticipated series like Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War, Rent-A-Girlfriend, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, and Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead. Get ready for an action-packed season that will keep you glued to your screens.