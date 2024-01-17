Solo Leveling Episode 3 release date and time: Here's what we know so far

After two action-packed episodes of the hit anime Solo Leveling, fans can expect Episode 3 to provide more context to the storyline. The A-1 Pictures' latest anime series is based on Chugong's webcomic of the same name. While most anime adaptations are based on Japanese manga, Solo Leveling stands out from the rest due to its South Korean origins. Solo Leveling Episode 3 release date confirmed(A-1 Pictures)

When is Solo Leveling Episode 3 releasing?

Following the incredible success of the first two episodes, Solo Leveling Episode 3 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, January 21, at 12 am JST. However, the release date differs for different time zones. You can find the release date and time according to your region below:

Time Zone Release date Time Day PST January 20 7 am Saturday CST January 20 9 am Saturday EST January 20 10 am Saturday GMT January 20 3 pm Saturday ACST January 21 12:30 am Sunday

Where to watch Solo Leveling Episode 3?

The third episode of Solo Leveling will be broadcast in Japan on TV networks like Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, CBC, and YTV. However, international audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll an hour after its broadcast in Japan. As for Chinese audiences, Medialink has acquired the rights for Solo Leveling. However, it is important to note that these platforms require a subscription for streaming purposes.

What to expect from the next episode?

Per Screenrant, Solo Leveling Episode 3 will give fans a deeper insight into the plot revolving around Sung Jin-Woo. In the upcoming episode, Jin-woo's miraculous recovery is expected to be unveiled. The episode will serve as a prologue to the primary plotline of the series and is expected to adapt chapters 8 to 14 of the namesake webtoon.