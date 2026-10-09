The Remarried Empress to get anime adaptation in 2027 after its upcoming star-studded K-drama starring Shin Mina and Ju Ji Hoon in November

The Remarried Empress is expanding its royal universe yet again. The popular Korean webtoon is officially getting an anime adaptation, adding another format to a franchise that is already gearing up for a live-action K-drama starring Shin Mina, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Jong Suk, and Lee Se Young. The webtoon has clocked more than 630 million views in Japan and over 2.97 billion worldwide. The announcement of the anime was made at The Crunchyroll Showcase at New York Comic Con 2026.

The Remarried Empress is taking over screens: Hit webtoon gets 2027 anime as Disney+ K-drama starring Shin Mina and Ju Ji Hoon nears premiere.

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The announcement comes ahead of the Korean drama’s November premiere on Disney+. With nearly three billion views worldwide, the original webtoon has built a massive following, and its journey from digital pages to live-action television and now animation reflects its growing appeal.

From webtoon success to anime

Created by Alphatart, The Remarried Empress follows Navier, the Empress of the Eastern Kingdom, whose seemingly stable marriage falls apart when her husband, Emperor Sovieshu, falls in love with Rashta, a runaway slave.

When Sovieshu decides to divorce her, Navier agrees, but she has a condition of her own. She wants to marry Heinrey, the Crown Prince of the Western Kingdom. Her decision turns a painful marital split into the beginning of a new chapter, as she navigates love, betrayal, ambition and the power struggles surrounding her position.

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{{^usCountry}} Navier’s refusal to let her husband dictate her future has been central to the webtoon’s appeal. Instead of allowing the divorce to define her, she takes charge of what comes next. The upcoming anime will offer another way to bring this story and its elaborate royal world to audiences, although it remains to be seen how the adaptation will approach the source material. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Navier’s refusal to let her husband dictate her future has been central to the webtoon’s appeal. Instead of allowing the divorce to define her, she takes charge of what comes next. The upcoming anime will offer another way to bring this story and its elaborate royal world to audiences, although it remains to be seen how the adaptation will approach the source material. {{/usCountry}}

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What we know about the K-drama

The live-action adaptation has been written by Yeoh Geena and Hyun Choongyeol, with Cho Suwon, known for directing Still 17 and Pinocchio, at the helm. The series is being billed as Disney+'s most expensive Korean production to date, with filming taking place at European palaces and elaborate sets built to recreate the grandeur of the fictional kingdoms.

The drama is scheduled to premiere on November 4, with four episodes releasing on the first day. Two new episodes will follow each week until the finale on November 25.

Before its streaming debut, The Remarried Empress will have its world premiere at the 2026 Busan International Film Festival. Three episodes are set to screen in the festival’s On Screen section, with the 31st edition running from October 6 to 15.

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More about the anime adaptation

The TV anime adaptation is scheduled for 2027. The announcement also confirmed the voice actors with Yoko Hikasa to voice Navier, while Ryohei Kimura takes on the role of Heinrey. Tomoaki Maeno will voice Emperor Sovieshu, and Reina Ueda has been cast as Rashta.

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Alongside the 2027 broadcast announcement, the production has unveiled a special promotional video and character visuals featuring the four leads. Further details about the anime's crew and production have also been released.

As per Yen Press synopsis of the anime, it reads as, “Empress Navier and Emperor Sovieshu: a match made in heaven, they were the two pillars of the land whom everyone believed would stand by each other through thick and thin…until a chance encounter with a beautiful girl in the forest leaves the emperor smitten! Though hurt by the betrayal, Navier’s not one to waste time wallowing in despair. And when Sovieshu requests a divorce, she has but one condition in return—permission to remarry the man of her choosing!”