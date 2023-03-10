Unveiling the magic of The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2

The highly anticipated second season of The Ancient Magus' Bride anime is set to premiere on April 6, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release. With the release of the third English-subtitled trailer, fans got a glimpse of what to expect from the new season, including the new ending theme song by edda.

Exploring the Gakuin Arc in The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2

The anime series will be based on the Gakuin (College) arc of the manga, which was released in May 2018. This storyline focuses on Chise, who is invited by a mage's mutual aid organization called the College. Under the British Library, there exists a secret society of mages, and Chise's encounters and interactions with them are about to open some new doors.

The returning cast in The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2

In March 2019, followers of the series were delighted to learn that the crew and cast of the original TV anime reunited to create a promotional video for the Gakuin arc. Atsumi Tanezaki will reprise her role as Chise in the new anime, alongside Ryōta Takeuchi as Elias Ainsworth, Kouki Uchiyama as Ruth, Aya Endo as Silky, Mutsumi Tamura as Alice Swayne, and Satoshi Hino as Mikhail Renfred.

New studio, same direction

Kazuaki Terasawa, who directed The Ancient Magus' Bride - The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm OAD project, will return to direct the anime adaptation at Studio Kafka, a new animation studio established specifically for this project. Aya Takaha, who previously worked on the television anime, will be co-writing the script with Yoko Yonaiyama and Chiaki Nishinaka. Junichi Matsumoto will be back to compose the music for the new anime, while Hirotaka Katō returns from the previous instalment in the franchise to work on character designs.

Global streaming of The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2

Crunchyroll will be streaming the anime worldwide, excluding Asia. Apart from Asia, the streaming platform will be streaming The Ancient Magus' Bride - The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm OAD project worldwide, comprising of three episodes.

Early screening of The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2

Fans in Tokyo can get a sneak peek of the second season's first episode and the original short "Fuyu no Okurimono" (Winter Gift) on March 11 at Tachikawa Cinema City's Cinema Two. Staff members and JUNNA, who performs the new opening theme song "Dear," will be in attendance.